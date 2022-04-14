Friday, April 15
Join the Easter Weekend Celebration at the Charity Rebuild Center. On Friday, April 15 there is a Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt scheduled for kids in Kindergarten to 5th grade from 6:30-9 p.m. Supper will be served at 6:30 p.m. Flashlights and bags will be provided. To register or for more information, call 910-385-1567.
Saturday, April 16
Join the Easter Weekend Celebration at the Charity Rebuild Center. On Saturday, April 16 youth will enjoy a night of games and music. Supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. To register or for more information, call 910-385-1567.
Join the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center for a community Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Parks and Recreation, 184 Park Circle in Faison. There will be food, games and the opportunity to win prizes! Free admission. For information, call 910-267-0115.
Tuesday, April 19
The University of Mount Olive will hold its annual spring student art show on Tuesday, April 19. The opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in Laughinghouse Hall. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.
Thursday, April 21
James Sprunt Community College will host a Job Fair on Thursday, April 21 at the JSCC Campus, 133 James Sprunt Drive in Kenansville. The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be food trucks on site. Event will take place rain or shine. Open to the public.
Friday, April 22
The North Carolina Pickle Festival will take place Friday, April 22 from 5-10 p.m., and Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Mount Olive. For details, visit www. townofmountolivenc.org.
Saturday, April 23
Daisy Chapel MBC presents Pastor Gary Moore, family and friends pre-praise celebration with Daisy Chapel Male Choir and The Sutton Boys on April 23, 4 p.m. at 808 South Jackson St., Beulaville, For information, call 910-375-8109.
Monday, April 25
The Duplin County Partnership for Children Board meets the 4th Monday of every month at noon at the Partnership for Children office, 149 Limestone Rd., in Kenansville. For more information, call 910-296-2000 or email edosen@dcpfc.org
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual BBQ on April 23 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the fire department. BBQ or fried chicken plates are $10 and combination plates are $11. All plates are served with slaw, string beans, hushpuppies and dessert. Proceeds support your local fire department.
Friday, April 29
The Carolina Strawberry Festival is back in Wallace! The two-day event is scheduled for April 29-30. The band Liquid Pleasure will be performing Friday and Saturday. There will be performances by Riggsbee Road from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Yacht Rock Schooner from 8-10 p.m. For more details, visit https://www.carolinastrawberryfestival.com
Miss Rodeo North Carolina, Amber Welch, will be at the Tara Creek Pro Rodeo Friday and Saturday at 136 Robert Hobbs Road in Faison. The event will feature bull riding, barrel racing, roping, bareback and more! On Friday, Hwy 301 will be playing from 5-7 p.m. On Saturday, the Antique Outlaws will be playing from 5-7 p.m., at the Cardinal Coach VIP party. The North Carolina Poultry Jubilee queens will be joining them Saturday night and will be available for autographs. For information, visit www.taracreek.com.
Monday, May 2
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For information, call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday, May 4
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. For information, call 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Monday, May 9
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, May 10
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies each month. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Monday, May 16
The deadline to register for the Backyard Buddies Grilling and Chilling Cook Off Contest is May 16. The event will take place on Saturday, May 21 at the Veterans Park on Railroad Street in Warsaw. The Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging pre-registration. Cook off starts at 10 a.m. Event will take place rain or shine.
Saturday, May 21
The Backyard Buddies Grilling and Chilling Cook Off Contest will take place on Saturday, May 21 at the Veterans Park on Railroad Street in Warsaw. Cook off starts at 10 a.m. Event will take place rain or shine.
Tuesday, May 24
Got talent? The annual Duplin County 4-H Talent Show is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension. There will be four categories: Best Vocal, Best Dance, Best Instrumental and Best Other. Winners of each category will receive a plaque.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
The enhanced fruit and vegetable benefit for WIC parents has been extended until Sept. 30. Recipients are eligible for $24/month for children, $43/month for pregnant & postpartum participants and $47/month for breastfeeding participants.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness Classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.