Thursday, April 20

The annual Duplin County Job Fair sponsored by James Sprunt Community College and NC Works will be at JSCC on Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information, contact Karla Blanton at kblanton@jamessprunt.edu. This event is open to the public. There will be food trucks on site.

