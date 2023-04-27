Friday, April 28

The North Carolina Pickle Festival kicks off Friday, April 28 from 6-9 p.m., with live music, carnival rides and the 5K Glow Run. During this two-day event participants can enter the Tour de Pickle biking race, enjoy live bands, dancers, pickle-eating contests, pony rides, vintage cars and tractors, local vendors and a petting zoo among several other activities.

