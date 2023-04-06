Thursday, April 6
There will be an Easter Resource and Food Box event at the Duplin Event Center on Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m. until. The event is a first come, first serve drive-thru.
Friday, April 7
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, 141 Lyman Rd. Beulaville, will have a “Drive-Thru Easter Drama” on Friday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. You will be able to view various scenes from the “Last Week of Christ’s Life.” For more information, please call the Church Office at 910-298-3520.
Saturday, April 8
An Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m. at the Kenansville Community Center. Food and drinks will be provided. There will be a special visit by the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket for the egg hunt and a bathing suit and towel for the water slide. RSVP to Kenansville Youth Facebook page or text 407-908-5653.
Monday, April 10
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, April 11
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Thursday, April 13
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Friday, April 14
The University of Mount Olive will hold its annual spring plant sale on Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UMO Greenhouse located at 205 Bert Martin Road in Mount Olive.
Saturday, April 15
The 14th annual Cabin Lake Youth Fishing Tournament in memory of William ‘’Bill’’ Sullivan will be on April 15 at Cabin Lake County Park, located at 220 Cabin Lake Road in Pink Hill, NC. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and weigh-in at 11 a.m. The tournament is free to all participants between the ages of 4-14. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize in each of the three age brackets: 4-6 years olds, 7-9 years olds, and 10-14 years olds. A Grand Prize will be awarded for the biggest fish overall.
Special Needs Baseball of Duplin County, opening game is on April 15 at 9:30 a.m.
Deadline for the Spring 2023 Going Local Grant cycle is April 15. View the teacher applications grant eligibility requirements and application at https://www.ncfb.org/ag-in-the-classroom/grants-awards/
The Duplin County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents Financial Fortitude Awareness, a free workshop, on April 15, from noon to 3 p.m., at James Sprunt Community College, Hoffler Building. The workshop will educate the public on how to enhance their financial management skills and learn strategies for making money and saving money. For more information, call 910-271-5363.
The Royal Hanneford Circus will be at the Duplin Events Center on Saturday, April 15, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, from 1 p.m. to 5p.m.
Monday, April 17
Duplin County Partnership for Children, Guardian Ad Litem, and Duplin County Department of Social Services are hosting a Pinwheels for Prevention event on Monday, April 17. The event will kick off with a Walk at 9:30 am at 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville. Pinwheel ceremony will follow inside the Ed Emory Building at 10 a.m. In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month you are invited to nurture positive childhoods! Because prevention happens in partnership.
Thursday, April 20
The annual Duplin County Job Fair sponsored by James Sprunt Community College and NC Works will be at JSCC on Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information, contact Karla Blanton at kblanton@jamessprunt.edu. This event is open to the public. There will be food trucks on site.
Friday, April 21
House of Raeford and Tara Creek welcome the Southern Rodeo Association back to Faison for Tara Creek’s second annual Pro Rodeo on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. General Admission $20, VIP tickets $75. Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. VIP tickets include dinner, music, VIP seating and more. Visit www.taracreek.com for details.
Saturday, April 22
The Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate their annual Greenevers Volunteer Firemen’s Day Parade on April 22. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of Hargrove Drive and Charity Road and concludes at the Greenevers Community Center. Following the parade, partake of the well-known BBQ and trimmings prepared by the local firemen and community volunteers. There will be fun activities and vendors celebrating this year's theme “Unity in the Community.” For more information, contact Gregory Carr at 910-296-4085.
Beulaville Elementary will host an Earth Day 5K Fun Run at 138 Lyman Road in Beulaville. This family event is hosted by Beulaville Elementary staff. The proceeds will benefit the students, staff and the school community. Participation medals will be given to everyone who finishes the 5K and Fun Run. Packet pick-up will be held April 21 from 3-7 p.m. at Beulaville Elementary and the morning of the race. Fun run for ages 5-10 is $15 and $25 for the 5K run. Registration ends at 8 a.m. on April 22.
The Cowan Museum will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is part of the North Carolina Science Festival, a month-long celebration of science every April featuring hundreds of fun, interactive science learning opportunities and events.
A large, multi-family yard sale will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1127 North NC 11-903 Highway. Furniture and appliance items for the home, gas powered and hand tools for the yard, dress and casual clothing items for all ages, as well as nursery and baby items. Refreshments will be available on site. Cash, check and credit/debit cards are accepted. Anyone wishing to donate items or have any questions/concerns regarding the sale can call 919-522-8096 or 910-289-{span}1878{/span}. Rain date is April 29.
Friday, April 28
The North Carolina Pickle Festival kicks off Friday, April 28 from 6-9 p.m., with live music, carnival rides and the 5K Glow Run. During this two-day event participants can enter the Tour de Pickle biking race, enjoy live bands, dancers, pickle-eating contests, pony rides, vintage cars and tractors, local vendors and a petting zoo among several other activities.
Saturday, April 29
Pet Friends Free Rabies Clinic at the First Baptist Church in Wallace on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Rabies shots are free of charge for the first five dogs/cats, and ferrets owned by a Duplin County resident. Shots for additional pets are $5 each. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Cats and ferrets must be in crate or carrier.
Wallace Parks and Recreation is accepting signups for a Cheer Clinic in partnership with Miss Wendell Norma-Jean Miller. There are only 30 spots available. The Cheer Clinic is for ages 6-12, and will be held at the Wallace Campbell Center from 9-11 a.m. Proceeds will benefit fundraising efforts for Leveling the Playing Field playground and the Miss NC Scholarship Organization. For more information, call 910-285-2905.
Duplin-Sampson Chapter of WSSUNAA will host a WSSU-HBCU Experience Gala fundraiser on April 29, at 6 p.m. at the Mad Boar Restaurant’s Celtic Court. The gala will represent the HBCU experience of eminent alumni from HBCU schools and community individuals who support HBCU institutions. This event will be a night of good food, fun, dancing, and professional entertainment. For more information, call 910-271-1524.
Monday, May 1
The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday, May 3
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Friday, May 5
The Carolina Strawberry Festival will be on May 5-6 at Railroad Street in Wallace. On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will kick off the festivities on Friday, May 5. There will be carnival rides, a Little Miss Pageant, a 5K run/walk, a “Hogs and Hoses” competition that pits local fire departments against each other. Kicking off the music on Saturday afternoon will be Trio Los Bandidos at 2 p.m. The Band of Oz, a staple at the Carolina Strawberry Festival, will be performing on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, May 9
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Thursday, May 11
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.
Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.