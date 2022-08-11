Thursday, Aug. 11
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Duplin County Center will be offering three hours of Animal Waste Credit Plus two hours of Pesticide Credit on Aug. 11 from 2 – 5:15 p.m. at the Ed Emory Auditorium. Call 910-296-2143 to sign up or for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Back To School Community Day on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville, NC. Free backpacks with school supplies will be available for children PreK-12.
Back Street Festival on Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at 208 SE Railroad St., in Wallace. The festival will feature music by Project 919, comedians, and shows throughout the day. There will be informational workshops for adoption, foster care, domestic violence, and teenage suicide.
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church will host a “Back to School Supply Drive and Back Pack Giveaway” for the first 50 children to arrive at the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. The Church is located at 141 Lyman Rd., Beulaville, NC. For more information, call 910-298-3520.
The Disaster Recovery Group of Duplin County will host a Disaster Preparedness Expo on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at The Campbell Center, 513 SE Railroad Street in Wallace.
Monday, Aug. 15
James Sprunt Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training night classes will begin on Aug. 18, however the BLET night course will start Monday, Aug. 15. Many JSCC courses will be offered with flexible attendance options such as seated, online, and hybrid. For students committed to beginning a career in Basic Law Enforcement, this night training will provide an alternative class meeting time for students who are already employed or unable to attend class during the day. For more information, visit JSCC’s Strickland Student Center on campus.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
This year's Prayer at the Flag Pole, led by Duplin County Faith-Based leaders, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 12 noon at the Board of Education in Kenansville. Everyone is welcome to attend, and pray for blessings upon Duplin County students, staff, families, and community partners and for a successful 2022-23 school year.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
The Wallace Christian Academy is inviting the community for a celebration and dedication chapel of their first school chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m., in the sanctuary.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647.
Give Blood at Snow Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive North Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Visit redcross.org and schedule an appointment.
Saturday, Sept.10
The SCA Steak Cook-off is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department located at 309 Memorial Drive, Warsaw, N.C. Backyard cooks can enter to win cash prizes. Winning teams will go home with a total of $2,500 in the steak payouts. Also payouts in the wings categories are: Wing Division $350, Anything Yam $350, and Youth Division, for kids under the age of 13, is $225. The Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce will supply the steaks and chops for the cook-offs. The event will feature a country classic concert from 1-4 p.m., and a drawing for a complete Weber Grill set, a value of over $300. Food trucks and concessions will also be onsite, and an assortment of door prizes will be given out throughout the day. For more information, call the Warsaw Chamber at 910-293-7804 or visit steakcookoffs.com.
The 45th reunion of the East Duplin Class of ‘75 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the East Duplin High School lunchroom at 4 p.m. Contact Randy Mercer at 336-263-6677, Kenny Whaley at 910-289-1253 or Donna Lanier at 910-279-4147 for more information.
Monday, Sept. 12
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Muscadine Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Duplin Events Center located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville, NC. Enjoy the wines, live bands, arts and crafts, food vendors from around Eastern North Carolina, and a wine making contest.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
The enhanced fruit and vegetable benefit for WIC parents has been extended until Sept. 30. Recipients are eligible for $24/month for children, $43/month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47/month for breastfeeding participants.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.