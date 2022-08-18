Monday, Aug. 18

James Sprunt Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training night classes will begin on Aug. 18. Many JSCC courses will be offered with flexible attendance options such as seated, online, and hybrid. For students committed to beginning a career in Basic Law Enforcement, this night training will provide an alternative class meeting time for students who are already employed or unable to attend class during the day. For more information, visit JSCC’s Strickland Student Center on campus.

