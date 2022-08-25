Tuesday, Sept. 6
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647.
Give Blood at Snow Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive North Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Visit redcross.org and schedule an appointment.
Thursday, Sept. 8
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at Beulaville Presbyterian Church, located at 205 E. Main St., Beulaville, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Saturday, Sept. 10
The SCA Steak Cook-off is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department located at 309 Memorial Drive, Warsaw, N.C. Backyard cooks can enter to win cash prizes. Winning teams will go home with a total of $2,500 in the steak payouts. Also payouts in the wings category are: Wing Division $350, Anything Yam $350, and Youth Division, for kids under the age of 13, is $225. The Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce will supply the steaks and chops for the cook-offs. The event will feature a country classic concert from 1-4 p.m., and a drawing for a complete Weber Grill set, a value of over $300.Food trucks and concessions will also be onsite, and an assortment of door prizes will be given out throughout the day. For more information, call the Warsaw Chamber at 910-293-7804 or visit steakcookoffs.com.
The next Pet Friends’ free/low cost rabies clinic is set for Sept. 10, 8-10 a.m. at the Warsaw Animal Hospital. Rabies shots will be free of charge for the first five dogs, cats, & ferrets owned by Duplin County residents. Additional pets are $5 each. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Cats and ferrets must be in crates or carriers. For more information, call 910-271-4709. Rabies shots are also available at the Duplin County Animal Services Shelter at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville for $5 per animal Monday through Friday, from noon until 5 p.m. For information, call 910-296-2159.
The 45th reunion of the East Duplin Class of ‘75 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the East Duplin High School lunchroom at 4 p.m. Contact Randy Mercer at 336-263-6677, Kenny Whaley at 910-289-1253 or Donna Lanier at 910-279-4147 for more information.
Monday, Sept. 12
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Wellness & Recreation Center, located at 184 Circle Dr., Faison, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Thursday, Sept. 15
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Senior Center, located at 213 Seminary Street, Kenansville, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Duplin County Animal Services will be offering $5 rabies vaccines on Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Recreation Ball Park, located at 207 E Church St, Calypso, NC. Cash only. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Cats must be in a carrier. For more information, call 910-271-4709. North Carolina law requires every dog, cat and ferret 4 months or older to be current on their rabies vaccine.
Thursday, Sept. 22
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Campbell Center, located at 513 S.E. Railroad Street, Wallace, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Muscadine Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Duplin Events Center located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville, NC. Enjoy the wines, live bands, arts and crafts, food vendors from around Eastern North Carolina, and a wine making contest.
Thursday, Sept. 27
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Warsaw Community Building, located at 309 Memorial Dr., Warsaw, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
The 2022 Duplin County 4-H Food Show and Nutrition Contest will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Duplin County Cooperative Extension Center in the Ed Emory Auditorium. The contest will have three divisions. 4-H’ers between the ages of 8-13 will enter the junior division; members 14-19 will enter the senior division; and members 5-7 will participate in the Cloverbud division. In each division, contestants will enter a food from one of five food groups--milk, meat, fruit, vegetable, and grain. To enter the show, call the 4-H office the 4-H office at 910 296-2143.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
The enhanced fruit and vegetable benefit for WIC parents has been extended until Sept. 30. Recipients are eligible for $24/month for children, $43/month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47/month for breastfeeding participants.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.
Contact Ena Sellers at esellers@apgenc.com to add a community event to the calendar.