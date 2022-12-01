Friday, Dec. 2

A Grinchful Christmas event will be held at the Duplin Events Center on Dec. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will feature an appearance of the Grinch himself and a movie night. The event is free for the kids and $5 for adults. Vendors applications are due Nov. 30.

