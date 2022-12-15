Thursday, Dec. 15
The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce will be having a Christmas Social on Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30-8 p.m., to present the Pine Room, which will be available for parties and small family gatherings.
Last day to register for the Duplin Christmas Outreach Ministries Christian event is Dec. 15. The event will take place on Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center. This event is geared for children ages 2 to 12. Registration is required. You may register by calling 910-285-6000.
The Hillsborough Street Jazz Trio will be performing on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Steele Memorial Library at 6:30 p.m. The event is free.
Saturday, Dec. 17
The annual Beulaville Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. The parade was rescheduled from its original date of Dec. 10. For more information, call 910-298-4647.
Movie night in the Park will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Clement Street Park. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Show time for The Grinch is 6:30 p.m.
The Duplin Soil & Water Conservation District office is an official drop off site for Toys For Tots. New, unwrapped toy donations are welcomed now through Dec. 17 at 165 Agriculture Drive, Suite B in Kenansville.
Faison’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held on Dec. 17 at noon at the Faison Cemetery. Participants will honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes.
Friday, Dec. 19.
The Warsaw Police Department will be collecting toys for children through until Dec. 19 during their Stuff the Cruisers event. You can help make a local child’s Christmas a little brighter by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 3-12 at the Warsaw Police Department or at the Warsaw Town Hall.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Down Home Country Christmas Show will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., at the UMO Southern Bank Auditorium. The cost is $20/person.
Thursday, Dec. 22
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
The Kenansville Lions Club meets at The Country Squire Restaurant on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
The first ever Wallace Strawberry Drop will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Wallace Train Depot, located at 206 SW Railroad Street. The event will feature food trucks and lots of family friendly fun to ring in 2023.
Monday, Jan. 9
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Jan.10
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Monday, Jan. 16
Ongoing
Duplin County nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The awards program recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Nomination forms are available in Duplin County at the senior center located on 213 Seminary Street, or available online at https://www.nc.gov/working/volunteer-opportunities/governors-volunteer-awards
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.