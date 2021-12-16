Saturday, Dec. 18
Cabin Lake presents “The Polar Express” on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Cabin Lake County Park, 220 Cabin Lake Rd., in Pink Hill. The movie starts at 6 p.m., dress warm and bring your chairs. Free admission. Hot Cocoa and Popcorn will be served.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Duplin County 4-H is having a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The breakfast will be at the Duplin Cooperative Extension, 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast plates are $5 or free with a donation. Vendor booths for all your Christmas shopping needs will be onsite from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, call 910-296-2143.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Free Covid-19 testing at the Pink Hill Town Hall, 303 S. Central Avenue in Pink Hill on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 1-4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
The Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church will have a :Christmas Eve Communion and Candle Light Service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. The Church is located at 141 Lyman Road Beulaville. Come and join us as we welcome the Birth of our Lord.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Kinston Community Health Mobile Unit will be in town on Dec. 28, 1-4 p.m. They will be coming to Pink Hill every 4th Tuesday of each month at the same time. Anyone needing COVID-19 shots or boosters can get them at the mobile unit, which will be directly behind the town hall building. For questions, call 252-568-3181.
Monday, Jan. 3
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., town hall, 103 West Trade St. For information call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For information call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Monday, Jan. 10
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 302 North Wilmington St. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Brad Hudson Hometown Concert Jan. 15. Get ready Duplin County, Brad Hudson is coming home to do a Hometown show for Eastern North Carolina on Jan.15, 2022 at the Duplin County Events Center.
Friday, Jan. 21
The deadline to submit a nomination for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards is Friday, Jan. 21. Help recognize outstanding volunteers in our community. For more information call 910-296-2140.
Friday, Feb. 11
Bulls, Broncs & Barrels Feb. 11-12. Bull Riding, Bronc Riding and Barrel Racing at the Duplin County Event Center. Meet and greet after the show each night with some contestants and the rodeo clown. Get their autograph and take pictures with them. Come out for some fun family excitement.