Thursday, Dec. 2
Warsaw will have their Christmas Tree Lighting event on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., at the Warsaw Wellness Center on 210 W. Hill Street. Santa will be arriving in a firetruck. The Scouts will be providing hot cocoa and cookies and a kids zone will feature fun holiday crafts for the kids.
Saturday, Dec. 4
The Town of Teachey will hold their Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., at 116 E. Second St., in Teachey. The Christmas Tree Lighting will feature Local Performances, Hot Chocolate, and lots of goodies. Please bring an unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots box.
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Pink Hill Christmas Parade will kick off the holiday season Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. Tradition will continue this year with the Miss Merry Christmas contest. This tradition is over 50 years old and we are proud that our young ladies still enjoy participating in something that their mothers or grandmothers may have taken part in years ago. Each year, area businesses sponsor girls from the surrounding area, to represent their business in the contest. These young ladies must be in the 9th-11th grade and are active in their school, community, or church. The girls will go through a short interview process, on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., at the Pink Hill Fire Department, and then they will ride in the parade to represent their sponsors. The parade concludes with the crowning of the new Miss Merry Christmas at the Fire Department.
The Hallway Band will be holding a Christmas Concert at the Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. The Church is located at 141 Lyman Rd. Beulaville. Come and celebrate the birth of our Savior.
Monday, Dec. 6
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., town hall, 103 West Trade St. For information call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For information call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
The Duplin County Board of Elections meeting is scheduled to be held Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., at 160 Mallard Street in Kenansville.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Wallace Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 11. at 10 a.m., rain or shine with float line up starting at 9 a.m. To register your float for the parade, call 910-271-1722. Parade registration accepted through Dec. 1. Pre-registration is required.
The Beulaville Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 11. at 2 p.m.
Warsaw’s Christmas Town on Saturday, Dec. 11 will showcase Front Street in full Christmas splendor with businesses providing extended hours of operation while visitors enjoy holiday festivities, food trucks, trolley rides and a variety of vendors.
Sunday, Dec. 12,
Warsaw will usher in a gingerbread house and a stocking decorating contest followed by a holiday movie on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Warsaw Parks and Recreation on 309 Memorial Drive from 3 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Give Blood at Snow Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 1224 Red Hill Road in Mount Olive. On The blood drive is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 from noon to 4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Visit redcross.org and schedule an appointment.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 302 North Wilmington St. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
The annual Senior Christmas Event is set for Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Duplin County Events Center. A pre-plated holiday meal will be served to Duplin seniors 60 years of age and older. Seniors who will require transportation assistance should call the Senior Center at 910-296-2140.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Free Covid-19 testing at the Pink Hill Town Hall, 303 S. Central Avenue in Pink Hill on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Kinston Community Health Mobile Unit will be in town on Dec. 28, 1-4 p.m. They will be coming to Pink Hill every 4th Tuesday of each month at the same time. Anyone needing COVID-19 shots or boosters can get them at the mobile unit, which will be directly behind the town hall building. For questions, call 252-568-3181.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Friday, Jan. 21
The deadline to submit a nomination for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards is Friday, Jan. 21. Help recognize outstanding volunteers in our community. For more information call 910-296-2140.