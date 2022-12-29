Saturday, Dec. 31
The first ever Wallace Strawberry Drop will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Wallace Train Depot, located at 206 SW Railroad Street. The event will feature food trucks and lots of family friendly fun to ring in 2023.
Monday, Jan. 3
The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Monday, Jan. 9
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Jan.10
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Thursday, Jan. 12
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
The Kenansville Lions Club meets at The Country Squire Restaurant on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.
Friday, Jan. 27
Applications for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award are due by Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The awards program recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Nomination forms are available in Duplin County at the senior center located on 213 Seminary Street, or online at https://www.nc.gov/working/volunteer-opportunities/governors-volunteer-awards
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.