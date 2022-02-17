Friday, Feb. 18
Grace by Faith Pantry at Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 South NC Highway 11 in Rose Hill is held the first and third Friday of the month from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming back to Kenansville on Feb. 19. Monster Truck Wars promises to have a great lineup of monster trucks. There will be a matinee show at 1 p.m., and an evening show at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive to be held Tuesday, March 1, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, 347 West Broadway St. in Pink Hill. Our blood supply remains critically low and all blood types are needed. Please come out and give the gift of life – give blood. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or search online for sponsor code Pink Hill.
Monday, Feb. 21
Senior Pantry at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 314 E Church Street in Rose Hill. Serving Rose Hill and Magnolia the first and third Monday of the month. Call 910-285-6000 to be placed on the list.
Friday, March 4
The 2022 Duplin County Republican Convention will take place on Friday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church, 757 Corinth Church Road, Rose Hill. The keynote speaker is House Majority Leader John R. Bell IV. Registration starts at 6 p.m.
Monday, March 7
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For more information, call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Tuesday, March 8
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month, to view the location for this meeting, visit duplingop.com. The location varies each month.
Monday, March 14
A strategies workshop for farmers will be held on March 14 at the Duplin County Extension Center, 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville.
The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration starting 8:30 a.m. The presenters for the workshops are Dr. Laurence Crane of National Crop Insurance Services and Dr. Albert Essel, executive administrator, 1890 Association of Extension Administrators. Participants will be introduced to five areas of risk and learn how to identify, measure, and manage risks on their farms. The areas covered include production, marketing, financial, legal and human resources.
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Saturday, March 26
The 2022 Blue, Brew, & ‘Que Festival will be on March 26 at the Duplin County Events Center. The festival will feature a whole hog barbecue competition, state microbreweries, Duplin County wineries, distillery tastings, vendors & concessions. The entertainment line up will have performances by The Cleverlys, Kyle Petty, The Grass Strings, Becky Buller, and Tim White & Troublesome Hollow. Fun for the whole family. Rain or shine.
Monday, March 28
A strategies workshop for farmers will be held on March 28 at the Duplin County Extension Center, 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville.
The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration starting 8:30 a.m. The presenters for the workshops are Dr. Laurence Crane of National Crop Insurance Services and Dr. Albert Essel, executive administrator, 1890 Association of Extension Administrators. Participants will be introduced to five areas of risk and learn how to identify, measure, and manage risks on their farms. The areas covered include production, marketing, financial, legal and human resources.
Ongoing Tuesday and Thursday
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace. The food pantry is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants, call 910-285-6000 for information. Also, the DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw, and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals, who are not able to visit the mobile pantry site, can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 to make accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants, call 910-285-6000 for information.
