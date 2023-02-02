Sunday, Feb. 5

Greater St. Luke UHCA, 310 W. South Street, Rose Hill, NC, will have Mission service Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. The messenger will be Elder Franklin W. Flowers, Pastor of St. Stephen UHCA, Mt. Olive, NC. The public is invited. District Elder Anthony Flow is the pastor.

