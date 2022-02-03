Monday, Feb. 7
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For more information, call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party will hold their monthly meeting on Feb. 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Warsaw Fire Department, 116 W. Bay Street, Warsaw. For more information, visit duplingop.com. This meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month, the location will vary each month.
Friday, Feb. 11
Bulls, Broncs & Barrels Feb. 11-12. Bull Riding, Bronc Riding and Barrel Racing at the Duplin County Event Center. Meet and greet after the show each night with some contestants and the rodeo clown. Get their autograph and take pictures with them. Come out for some fun family excitement.
Monday, Feb. 14
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Saturday, Feb. 19
America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming back to Kenansville on Feb. 19. Monster Truck Wars promises to have a great lineup of monster trucks. There will be a matinee show at 1 p.m., and an evening show at 7 p.m.
Monday, March 14
A strategies workshop for farmers will be held on March 14 at the Duplin County Extension Center, 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville.
The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration starting 8:30 a.m. The presenters for the workshops are Dr. Laurence Crane of National Crop Insurance Services and Dr. Albert Essel, executive administrator, 1890 Association of Extension Administrators. Participants will be introduced to five areas of risk and learn how to identify, measure, and manage risks on their farms. The areas covered include production, marketing, financial, legal and human resources.
Saturday, March 26
The 2022 Blue, Brew, & ‘Que Festival will be on March 26 at the Duplin County Events Center. The festival will feature a whole hog barbecue competition, state microbreweries, Duplin County wineries, distillery tastings, vendors & concessions. The entertainment line up will have performances by The Cleverlys, Kyle Petty, The Grass Strings, Becky Buller, and Tim White & Troublesome Hollow. Fun for the whole family. Rain or shine.
Monday, March 28
A strategies workshop for farmers will be held on March 28 at the Duplin County Extension Center, 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville.
The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration starting 8:30 a.m. The presenters for the workshops are Dr. Laurence Crane of National Crop Insurance Services and Dr. Albert Essel, executive administrator, 1890 Association of Extension Administrators. Participants will be introduced to five areas of risk and learn how to identify, measure, and manage risks on their farms. The areas covered include production, marketing, financial, legal and human resources.