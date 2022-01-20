Friday, Jan. 21
The deadline to submit a nomination for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards is Friday, Jan. 21. Help recognize outstanding volunteers in our community. For more information call 910-296-2140.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Jan. 21, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Community Christian Church, 222 Richlands Loop Road, in Richlands.
Monday, Jan. 24
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Jan. 24, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Beulaville Presbyterian Church, 205 East Main Street in Beulaville.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
The Duplin County Agribusiness Council will hold its annual dinner meeting on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ed Emory Auditorium of the Lois G. Britt Agricultural Center. The Center is located at Duplin Commons. This year’s keynote speaker will be Chad Herring.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Monday, Feb. 7
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For more information, call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Friday, Feb. 11
Bulls, Broncs & Barrels Feb. 11-12. Bull Riding, Bronc Riding and Barrel Racing at the Duplin County Event Center. Meet and greet after the show each night with some contestants and the rodeo clown. Get their autograph and take pictures with them. Come out for some fun family excitement.
Monday, Feb. 14
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.