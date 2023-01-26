Thursday, Jan. 26
The Kenansville Lions Club meets at The Country Squire Restaurant on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Applications for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award are due by Friday, Jan. 27. The awards program recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Nomination forms are available in Duplin County at the senior center located on 213 Seminary Street, or online at https://www.nc.gov/working/volunteer-opportunities/governors-volunteer-awards
Saturday, Jan. 28
The Fountaintown Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a free-will offering Breakfast Fundraiser on Jan. 28 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 141 East Brookville Road, Fountaintown. The breakfast will consist of bacon, eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits & gravy and a beverage.
ABBA Family Worship & Deliverance Center is hosting a Feeding The Need charity event on Saturday, Jan. 28. The charity event will kick off at noon and will take place beside the Relax Inn located at 509 N. Pine St., in Warsaw.
Monday, Jan. 30
Duplin County 4-H is hosting Winter Walks and Wellness classes on Jan. 30 at the track by the NC Cooperative Extension office. During the class, participants will spend the first part of the evening taking a walk, followed with basic cooking and nutrition. Youth will earn tokens for goals reached and regular participation. Youth under age 12, must bring a parent. Families are welcome. To register call 910-296-2143. It is free for the first 20 participants.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
University of Mount Olive on Feb. 4 for the 41st annual Church Night basketball games. UMO Women vs. King University at 4 p.m. and UMO Men vs. King University at 4 p.m. Register online at umo.edu/church-night by Jan. 31.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Greater St. Luke UHCA, 310 W. South Street, Rose Hill, NC, will have Mission service Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. The messenger will be Elder Franklin W. Flowers, Pastor of St. Stephen UHCA, Mt. Olive, NC. The public is invited. District Elder Anthony Flow is the pastor.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Monday, Feb. 13
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Rotary District 7730 is sponsoring an essay contest to address bullying with the theme using Rotary’s Four-Way Test. Essays should not exceed 750 words. Local essays will be judged first by the Wallace Club. Local winner will receive $50 gift card and be forwarded to district. District winner and their respective school will each receive $500. Second place will receive $300 and third $200. Deadline for Wallace essays are Feb. 15.
Thursday, Feb. 16
The Duplin County Republican Party will have its February general meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. at Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 W Bay St. in Warsaw.
Sunday, Feb. 19
The Duplin County African American Experience will host a Black History Musical on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Teachey. For more information, call 980-800-3991.
Friday, Feb. 24
The Wallace Rotary Club will host an all-you-can-eat Pancake Supper on Friday, Feb. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Wallace Elementary School. Donations are $7 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Boy Scouts, library, Dictionary Project/Bookmarks, Lake Waccamaw Boys & Girls Home, Wallace Parks and Recreation, James Sprunt Community College Scholarship Fund and the Veteran’s Memorial.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
The Wallace Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Founder’s Day Celebration on Feb. 28. This is the 150 year anniversary of the founding of Duplin Roads. The Chamber will be burying a time capsule with small items that tell something about the town today, that future generations will be able to open. The Chamber invites town committees, associations, and other local entities to place something in the time capsule. Items submitted must include a note of some sort with the item.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.
Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.