Friday, July 29
On July 29 the Rose Hill Library will present Plastic Ocean Project at 11 a.m., as part of the Duplin County Public Library summer series.
Monday, Aug. 1
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Give Blood at Snow Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive North Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Visit redcross.org and schedule an appointment.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Duplin County Public Library summer series will host a Float in Finale event at Cabin Lake on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Thursday, Aug. 11
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Duplin County Center will be offering three hours of Animal Waste Credit Plus two hours of Pesticide Credit on Aug. 11 from 2 – 5:15 p.m. at the Ed Emory Auditorium. Call 910-296-2143 to sign up or for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 13
The Disaster Recovery Group of Duplin County will host a Disaster Preparedness Expo on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at The Campbell Center, 513 SE Railroad Street in Wallace.
Back Street Festival on Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at 208 SE Railroad St., in Wallace. The festival will feature music by Project 919, comedians, and shows throughout the day. There will be informational workshops for adoption, foster care, domestic violence, and teenage suicide.
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church will host a “Back to School Supply Drive and Back Pack Giveaway” for the first 50 children to arrive at the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. The Church is located at 141 Lyman Rd., Beulaville, NC. For more information, call 910-298-3520.
Monday, Aug. 15
James Sprunt Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training night classes will begin on Aug. 18, however the BLET night course will start Monday, Aug. 15. Many JSCC courses will be offered with flexible attendance options such as seated, online, and hybrid. For students committed to beginning a career in Basic Law Enforcement, this night training will provide an alternative class meeting time for students who are already employed or unable to attend class during the day. For more information, visit JSCC’s Strickland Student Center on campus.
Saturday, Sept.10
SCA Steak Cook off sponsored by the Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce will be on Sept.10 at the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department on Memorial Drive.
Monday, Sept. 12
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
The enhanced fruit and vegetable benefit for WIC parents has been extended until Sept. 30. Recipients are eligible for $24/month for children, $43/month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47/month for breastfeeding participants.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.