Friday, July 8
On Friday, July 8 the Rose Hill Library will present NC Aquarium Hermit Crab’s Friends at 11 a.m., as part of the Duplin County Public Library summer series.
Saturday, July 9
Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams Youth Fun Day on July 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at
the Wallace Rose Hill High School Football Practice Field. Thee. will be inflatables, snow cones, face painting, games, and more!
Monday, July 11
Duplin County 4-H Lamb Project registration begins on Monday, July 11 at the Extension Office. Lamb, feed, & housing provided at the Duplin Livestock Facility in Kenansville. Learn how to care for and exhibit the lamb at the Duplin Show on Sept.17. For more information, call Charmae Kendall at 910-296-2143.
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month, except on holidays.
Tuesday, July 12
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held on the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Thursday, July 14
The Wallace Town Council meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Duplin County Stand Down 2022, Serving Veterans in Need will be held on Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Campbell Center, located at 513 SE Railroad Street in Wallace. They will be offering employment services, medical screenings, housing referrals, VA benefits, food, toiletries, barber services, clothing and legal services. This event also serves Wayne, Lenoir, Pender, and Onslow counties. Participants must bring proof of veteran status. For more information, call Zachary Branch 919-731-7950, or Dr. Deniece Cole at 919-738-2006.
Friday, July 15
The Duplin County Public Library summer series will host a Cookie Decorating event at the Ed Emory Auditorium on July 15 at 11 a.m.
Friday, July 22
On July 22 the Kenansville Library will present NC Maritime Museum Fish Printing at 11 a.m., as part of the Duplin County Public Library summer series.
Monday, July 25
Kids and adults of all ages are invited to Snow Hill Church for VBS, HayDay July 25-27. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m., with opening session at 6:15 p.m. Snow Hill Church is located at 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive and is part of the Original Free Will Baptist Family. For information, visit www.snowhillchurch.org
Friday, July 29
On July 29 the Rose Hill Library will present Plastic Ocean Project at 11 a.m., as part of the Duplin County Public Library summer series.
Monday, Aug. 1
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Duplin County Public Library summer series will host a Float in Finale event at Cabin Lake on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Thursday, Aug. 11
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Duplin County Center will be offering three hours of Animal Waste Credit Plus two hours of Pesticide Credit on Aug. 11 from 2 – 5:15 p.m. at the Ed Emory Auditorium. Call 910-296-2143 to sign up or for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 13
The Disaster Recovery Group of Duplin County will host a Disaster Preparedness Expo on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at The Campbell Center, 513 SE Railroad Street in Wallace.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
The enhanced fruit and vegetable benefit for WIC parents has been extended until Sept. 30. Recipients are eligible for $24/month for children, $43/month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47/month for breastfeeding participants.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.