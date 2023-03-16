Saturday, March 18
Greenevers Parks and Recreation will host their annual fish plate sale on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Teen D&D at the Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 21, 5-7p.m. Come join the fun and play Dungeons & Dragons.
Saturday, March 25
The Faison Farmers Day Parade sponsored by the Faison Improvement Group will take place on March 25 at 11 a.m. on Main Street and will go all the way down to the Fire Department. Parade line up will be on Ellis Street at 10 a.m. The event will highlight Faison area farmers and feature vintage equipment, trucks, area vendors and more.
Anyone interested in being part of the parade must register. Parade entry forms can be picked up at ACE Hardware in Faison. For more information email faisonimprovementgroup@gmail.com.
The Blue, Brew & ‘Que Festival is set for Saturday, March 25 at the Duplin Events Center. Four bluegrass bands will be providing the musical entertainment. Participants will be able to sample award winning Barbecue, sample beer from local NC Breweries and Duplin’s famous Muscadine wine.
Eastern NC Sheep & Goat Field Day, a free workshop, presented by the NC Small Ruminant Improvement Program will be held on March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville.
The Duplin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Mental and Physical Health Committee will host a physical and mental health awareness event: “Creating Balance for the Mind, Body, and Spirit.” This event is scheduled for March 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at James Sprunt Community College in the Hoffler Building. Participants will have the opportunity to learn strategies to make a difference in their daily mental and physical well-being from a panel of expert professionals. Wellness vendors with representatives from ECU Health Duplin and the Duplin County Health Department will provide blood pressure and cholesterol checks, Covid testing, vaccine boosters, and diabetes information.
Tuesday, March 28
Teen STEAM at the Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 28, 5-6 p.m. Come try different science experiments with us.
Thursday, March 30
UMO’s AgFest will be on Thursday, March 30. On-site registration opens at noon and the concert will wrap up the day by 6 p.m. AgFest will have a great group of interactive exhibits and booths. Registration is $10 per student.
Friday, March 31
Four County EMC offers all-expense-paid summer basketball camp scholarships for middle school students (rising sixth and seventh graders). Young men who will be in 6th or 7th grade during the 2023-2024 school year can apply for a scholarship to attend the Carolina Basketball School June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Young ladies who will be in 6th or 7th grade during the 2023-2024 school year can apply for a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 18-22 at N.C. State University. Deadline to apply is March 31. For more information, visit: https://www.fourcty.org/community/youth-programs/sports-camp-scholarships/
Sunday, April 2
Wallace Parks and Recreation presents Easter in the Park on Sunday, April 2 at Clement Street Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, games, a bounce house and an egg hunt.
Friday, April 7
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, 141 Lyman Rd. Beulaville, will have a “Drive-Thru Easter Drama” on Friday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. You will be able to view various scenes from the “Last Week of Christ’s Life.” For more information, please call the Church Office at 910-298-3520.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.
Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.