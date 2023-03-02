Thursday, March 2
Cardio Drumming at the Steele Memorial Library from 3-4 p.m. This is an adult class that brings together drumsticks, an exercise ball, and stand. Call 919-299-8105 ext. 2 to register. Classes are on March 2, 16, and 23.
Saturday, March 4
Mt. Zion Church’s 2023 Flea Market and bake sale will be held Saturday, March 4 and March 11, from 7 a.m. to noon. Ham biscuits and coffee will be for sale for breakfast. Delicious homemade cakes and other desserts will also be for sale. There will be a great selection of flea market items and lots of great clothing. The Flea Market will also be open Thursdays and Fridays, March 2, 3, 9, and 10 from 3- 6 p.m. The church is located at 367 Cedar Fork Road in Beulaville. For more information, call 910-324-1905.
Sunday, March 5
Greater St. Luke UHCA, 310 W. South Street, Rose Hill, NC, will have Mission service Sunday, March 5 at 11 a.m. The messenger will be Elder Latricia Ambrose, an associate minister of Greater St. Luke UHCA. The public is invited. District Elder Anthony Flow is the pastor.
Monday, March 6
The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Tuesday, March 7
Mark your calendar for the annual 4-H Awards Program set for Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. RSVP by March 2 by calling the office at 910-296-2143.
Teen Game Night at Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 7, 5-6p.m. Come play our board games and consoles, or bring your own portable devices.
Thursday, March 9
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
The Page Turner’s Book Club at the Steele Memorial Library on March 9, 2-3 p.m. We will be discussing 1984 by George Orwell. This club is for adults. Call 919-299-8105 ext. 2 to register.
Saturday, March 11
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Cadets are sponsoring Spring Fest on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office located at 112 W. Hill St., in Kenansville. The event will feature a bounce house, yard games, face painting, corn hole, a bicycle safety inspection, free helmets and a chance to win a bike. Participants will also get to meet McGruff the crime dog. For more information, contact Sgt. Randy Forster or Lt. Bobby Davenport at 910-296-2150. Must hove a bike in order to get a hemet.
Monday, March 13
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, March 14
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
CrafTeens at the Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 14, 5-6p.m. Come show off your crafting skills.
Saturday, March 18
Greenevers Parks and Recreation will host their annual fish plate sale on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Teen D&D at the Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 21, 5-7p.m. Come join the fun and play Dungeons & Dragons.
Saturday, March 25
The Faison Farmers Day Parade sponsored by the Faison Improvement Group will take place on March 25 at 11 a.m. on Main Street and will go all the way down to the Fire Department. Parade line up will be on Ellis Street at 10 a.m. The event will highlight Faison area farmers and feature vintage equipment, trucks, area vendors and more.
Anyone interested in being part of the parade must register. Parade entry forms can be picked up at ACE Hardware in Faison. For more information email faisonimprovementgroup@gmail.com.
The Blue, Brew & ‘Que Festival is set for Saturday, March 25 at the Duplin Events Center. Four bluegrass bands will be providing the musical entertainment. Participants will be able to sample award winning Barbecue, sample beer from local NC Breweries and Duplin’s famous Muscadine wine.
Eastern NC Sheep & Goat Field Day, a free workshop, presented by the NC Small Ruminant Improvement Program will be held on March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville.
Tuesday, March 28
Teen STEAM at the Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 28, 5-6 p.m. Come try different science experiments with us.
Thursday, March 30
UMO’s AgFest will be on Thursday, March 30. On-site registration opens at noon and the concert will wrap up the day by 6 p.m. AgFest will have a great group of interactive exhibits and booths. Registration is $10 per student.
Friday, March 31
Four County EMC offers all-expense-paid summer basketball camp scholarships for middle school students (rising sixth and seventh graders). Young men who will be in 6th or 7th grade during the 2023-2024 school year can apply for a scholarship to attend the Carolina Basketball School June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Young ladies who will be in 6th or 7th grade during the 2023-2024 school year can apply for a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 18-22 at N.C. State University. Deadline to apply is March 31. For more information, visit: https://www.fourcty.org/community/youth-programs/sports-camp-scholarships/
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.
Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.