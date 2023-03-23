Saturday, March 25

The Faison Farmers Day Parade sponsored by the Faison Improvement Group will take place on March 25 at 11 a.m. on Main Street and will go all the way down to the Fire Department. Parade line up will be on Ellis Street at 10 a.m. The event will highlight Faison area farmers and feature vintage equipment, trucks, area vendors and more.

