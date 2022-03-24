Friday, March 25
The 2022 Tuscalora Council Friends of Scouting dinner featuring Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will be at 6 p.m., at the Maxwell Center, Goldsboro. For more information, contact the Tuscarora Council Scout Office at 919-734-1714.
Saturday, March 26
The 2022 Blue, Brew, & ‘Que Festival will be at the Duplin County Events Center. The festival will feature a whole hog barbecue competition, state microbreweries, Duplin County wineries, distillery tastings, vendors and concessions. The entertainment line up will have performances by The Cleverlys, Kyle Petty, The Grass Strings, Becky Buller, and Tim White & Troublesome Hollow. Fun for the whole family. Rain or shine.
Monday, March 28
A strategies workshop for farmers will be held at the Duplin County Extension Center, 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville. The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. The presenters for the workshops are Dr. Laurence Crane of National Crop Insurance Services and Dr. Albert Essel, executive administrator, 1890 Association of Extension Administrators. Participants will be introduced to five areas of risk and learn how to identify, measure, and manage risks on their farms. The areas covered include production, marketing, financial, legal and human resources.
The Duplin County Partnership for Children Board meets the 4th Monday of every month at noon at the Partnership for Children office, 149 Limestone Rd., in Kenansville. For more information call910-296-2000 or email: edosen@dcpfc.org
Tuesday, March 29
Phil Ford, former basketball player will be at the Ed Emory Auditorium, 165 Agriculture Dr., in Kenansville on March 29 for Take Your Best “Shot” with Phil sponsored by the Duplin County Health Department, Vidant Duplin Hospital and Community Care of North Carolina. The event will feature a dinner, COVID vaccinations and more. Parents and students must register. Only one parent per student(s).
Miss Rodeo North Carolina, Amber Welch will be at Tara Creek on April 29-30. on Friday night. Hwy 301 Band will be playing from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at the Weekend Dance Party.
The North Carolina Poultry Jubilee queens will be joining them Saturday night. They will be available for a meet and greet and autographs during the VIP party. Also on Saturday the Antique Outlaws band will be playing from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at the Cardinal Coach VIP party. For more information, visit visit www.taracreek.com or email amy@taracreek.com.
Governmental entities or nonprofit organizations located in or serving Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, and Wayne counties are invited to register for the official Golden LEAF Foundation kick off meeting planned for March 29 in Goldsboro by visiting www.goldenleaf.org/cbgi-southeast
Thursday, March 31
The Duplin County Health Department will host a Pfizer Vaccine Clinic for people 5 years and older on March 31 from 4-7 p.m., at the Health Department, 340 Seminary St., in Kenansville. No appointment, ID, or insurance necessary. Incentives by Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries.
Saturday, April 2
The Cape Fear Chorale with Orchestra presents Walk-In Sing-Along Messiah at 4 p.m., at the Kenan Auditorium, UNCW Campus. Free admission.
Monday, April 4
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For more information, call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Senior Pantry at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 314 E Church Street in Rose Hill. Serving Rose Hill and Magnolia the first and third Monday of the month. Call 910-285-6000 to be placed on the list.
Wednesday, April 6
Faison Town Board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Saturday, April 9
The 2022 Cabin Lake annual Youth Fishing Tournament will be held April 9 at 220 Cabin Lake Road in Pink Hill. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The tournament ends at 11 a.m. The tournament is free to all participants between ages 4-14. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize in each of the three age brackets (4-6, 7-9, and 10-14 years of age). A Grand Prize will be awarded for the biggest fish. For information, call 910-298-3648.
On April 9-10, the Royal Hanneford Circus will be at the Duplin County Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Dr., in Kenansville. The shows will be held inside. The shows are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Monday, April 11
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, April 12
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting will be at the Mill Swamp Community Building at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies each month. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Saturday, April 23
The North Carolina Pickle Festival is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more details, visit www.townofmountolivenc.org.
Tuesday, April 26
The 2022 Coastal Plains Chicken Show will be at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena. Youth will have the opportunity to show their birds in two classes. For questions about the Chicken Project or livestock call 252-876-5606.
Ongoing Tuesday and Thursday
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw, and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000 for information.