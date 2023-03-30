Friday, March 31
The annual Miss Harrells Christian Academy Pageant will be held in the Newkirk Auditorium on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The theme of this year’s pageant is “Color My World.” Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door.
Four County EMC offers all-expense-paid summer basketball camp scholarships for middle school students (rising sixth and seventh graders). Young men who will be in 6th or 7th grade during the 2023-2024 school year can apply for a scholarship to attend the Carolina Basketball School June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Young ladies who will be in 6th or 7th grade during the 2023-2024 school year can apply for a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 18-22 at N.C. State University. Deadline to apply is March 31. For more information, visit: https://www.fourcty.org/community/youth-programs/sports-camp-scholarships/
Saturday, April 1
The Duplin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority & KEMBA present Say Yes to the Prom Dress Extravaganza. Participants can pick a dress fro free on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kemba Center located at 860 N. Pine St., Warsaw, N.C. For more information, call 910-296-7620.
Sunday, April 2
Wallace Parks and Recreation presents Easter in the Park on Sunday, April 2 at Clement Street Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, games, a bounce house and an egg hunt.
Greater St. Luke UHCA, 310 W. South Street, Rose Hill, NC, will have Mission service on Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. The messenger will be Elder Deanna Newsome, an associate minister of St. Stephens UHCA, Turkey, N.C. The public is invited. District Elder Anthony Flow is the pastor.
The Gamma Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta presents Pearls of Wisdom on April 2 at 3 p.m. at New Kenansville First Baptist Church, located at 330 South NC Highway 11. Help honor Duplin County’s women in ministry at the POW fundraiser. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
Monday, April 3
The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday, April 5
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Thursday, April 6
There will be an Easter Resource and Food Box event at the Duplin Event Center on Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m. until. The event is a first come, first serve drive-thru.
Friday, April 7
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, 141 Lyman Rd. Beulaville, will have a “Drive-Thru Easter Drama” on Friday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. You will be able to view various scenes from the “Last Week of Christ’s Life.” For more information, please call the Church Office at 910-298-3520.
Saturday, April 8
An Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m. at the Kenansville Community Center. Food and drinks will be provided. There will be a special visit by the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket for the egg hunt and a bathing suit and towel for the water slide. RSVP to Kenansville Youth Facebook page or text 407-908-5653.
Monday, April 10
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, April 11
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Thursday, April 13
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Saturday, April 15
The 14th annual Cabin Lake Youth Fishing Tournament in memory of William ‘’Bill’’ Sullivan will be on April 15 at Cabin Lake County Park, located at 220 Cabin Lake Road in Pink Hill, NC. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and weigh-in at 11 a.m. The tournament is free to all participants between the ages of 4-14. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize in each of the three age brackets: 4-6 years olds, 7-9 years olds, and 10-14 years olds. A Grand Prize will be awarded for the biggest fish overall.
Special Needs Baseball of Duplin County, opening game is on April 15 at 9:30 a.m.
Deadline for the Spring 2023 Going Local Grant cycle is April 15. View the teacher applications grant eligibility requirements and application at https://www.ncfb.org/ag-in-the-classroom/grants-awards/
The Duplin County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents Financial Fortitude Awareness, a free workshop, on April 15, from noon to 3 p.m., at James Sprunt Community College, Hoffler Building. The workshop will educate the public on how to enhance their financial management skills and learn strategies for making money and saving money. For more information, call 910-271-5363.
Thursday, April 20
The annual Duplin County Job Fair sponsored by James Sprunt Community College and NC Works will be at JSCC on Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information, contact Karla Blanton at kblanton@jamessprunt.edu. This event is open to the public. There will be food trucks on site.
Friday, April 21
House of Raeford and Tara Creek welcome the Southern Rodeo Association back to Faison for Tara Creek’s second annual Pro Rodeo on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. General Admission $20, VIP tickets $75. Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. VIP tickets include dinner, music, VIP seating and more. Visit www.taracreek.com for details.
Saturday, April 22
Beulaville Elementary will host an Earth Day 5K Fun Run at 138 Lyman Road in Beulaville. This family event is hosted by Beulaville Elementary staff. The proceeds will benefit the students, staff and the school community. Participation medals will be given to everyone who finishes the 5K and Fun Run. Packet pick-up will be held April 21 from 3-7 p.m. at Beulaville Elementary and the morning of the race. Fun run for ages 5-10 is $15 and $25 for the 5K run. Registration ends at 8 a.m. on April 22.
Friday, April 28
The North Carolina Pickle Festival kicks off Friday, April 28 from 6-9 p.m., with live music, carnival rides and the 5K Glow Run. During this two-day event participants can enter the Tour de Pickle biking race, enjoy live bands, dancers, pickle-eating contests, pony rides, vintage cars and tractors, local vendors and a petting zoo among several other activities.
Saturday, April 29
Free/Low-Cost Rabies Clinic at the First Baptist Church in Wallace on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Rabies shots are free of charge for the first five dogs/cats, and ferrets owned by a Duplin County resident. Shots for additional pets are $5 each. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Cats and ferrets must be in crate or carrier.
Duplin-Sampson Chapter of WSSUNAA will host a WSSU-HBCU Experience Gala fundraiser on April 29, at 6 p.m. at the Mad Boar Restaurant’s Celtic Court. The gala will represent the HBCU experience of eminent alumni from HBCU schools and community individuals who support HBCU institutions. This event will be a night of good food, fun, dancing, and professional entertainment. For more information, call 910-271-1524.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.
Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.