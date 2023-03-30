Friday, March 31

The annual Miss Harrells Christian Academy Pageant will be held in the Newkirk Auditorium on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The theme of this year’s pageant is “Color My World.” Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door.

