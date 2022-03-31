Thursday, March 31
The Duplin County Health Department will host a Pfizer Vaccine Clinic for people 5 years and older on March 31 from 4-7 p.m., at the Health Department, 340 Seminary St., in Kenansville. No appointment, ID, or insurance necessary. Incentives by Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries.
Saturday, April 2
The Cape Fear Chorale with Orchestra presents Walk-In Sing-Along Messiah at 4 p.m., at the Kenan Auditorium, UNCW Campus. Free admission.
Sunday, April 3
Greater St. Luke UHCA, 310 W. South Street, Rose Hill, NC, will have Mission service on Sunday, April 3 at 11 a.m. The messenger will be Elder Deanna Newsome, an associate minister of St. Stephen UHCA, Turkey, N.C. The public is invited. District Elder Anthony Flow is the pastor.
Monday, April 4
The town of Teachey will be handing out Easter goody bags on Monday, April 4 from 3-5 p.m., through Friday, April 8 from 3-7 p.m. There will be a bunny for photos at the Teachey Town Hall building.
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For information, call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Senior Pantry at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 314 E Church Street in Rose Hill serves Rose Hill and Magnolia the first and third Monday of the month. Call 910-285-6000 to be placed on the list.
Wednesday, April 6
Faison Town Board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. For information, call 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Saturday, April 9
The 2022 Cabin Lake annual Youth Fishing Tournament will be held April 9 at 220 Cabin Lake Road in Pink Hill. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The tournament ends at 11 a.m. The tournament is free to all participants between ages 4-14. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize in each of the three age brackets (4-6, 7-9, and 10-14 years of age). A Grand Prize will be awarded for the biggest fish. For information, call 910-298-3648.
On April 9-10, the Royal Hanneford Circus will be at the Duplin County Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Dr., in Kenansville. The shows will be held inside. The shows are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church will be hosting a “Drive-Thru Easter Drama” on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. The Drama will depict several scenes from the life of Christ before and after the Crucifixion. The Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church is located at 141 Lyman Rd. Beulaville.
Monday, April 11
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, April 12
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting will be held at the Mill Swamp Community Building at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies each month. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Saturday, April 23
The North Carolina Pickle Festival is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more details, visit www.townofmountolivenc.org.
Monday, April 25
The Duplin County Partnership for Children Board meets the 4th Monday of every month at noon at the Partnership for Children office, 149 Limestone Rd., in Kenansville. For more information call 910-296-2000 or email edosen@dcpfc.org
Tuesday, April 26
The 2022 Coastal Plains Chicken Show will be at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena. Youth will have the opportunity to show their birds in two classes. For questions about the Chicken Project or livestock, call 252-876-5606.
Friday, April 29
The Carolina Strawberry Festival is back in Wallace! The two-day event is scheduled for April 29-30. The band Liquid Pleasure will be performing Friday and Saturday. There will be performances by Riggsbee Road from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Yacht Rock Schooner from 8-10 p.m. For more details, visit https://www.carolinastrawberryfestival.com
Miss Rodeo North Carolina, Amber Welch will be at Tara Creek Friday and Saturday. On Friday night, Hwy 301 Band will be playing from 5-7 p.m., at the Weekend Dance Party. The North Carolina Poultry Jubilee queens will be joining them Saturday night. They will be available for a meet and greet and autographs during the VIP party. On Saturday the Antique Outlaws band will be playing from 5-7 p.m., at the Cardinal Coach VIP party. For information, visit www.taracreek.com or email amy@taracreek.com.
Ongoing Tuesday and Thursday
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw, and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.