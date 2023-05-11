Thursday, May 11
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Monday, May 15
The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.
Got a talent? Duplin County 4-H is planning their annual Talent Show for Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension. There will be four categories: Best Vocal, Best Dance, Best Instrumental, and Best Other. Winners of each category will receive a plaque at the annual 4-H awards program. Also, there could be an opportunity for a winner(s) to perform at District Activity Day on Friday, June 16. Pre-registration is required. Email bridget_huffman@ncsu.edu for more information. Deadline to register is Monday, May 15.
Tuesday, May 16
Enjoy Coffee with a Cop at Starbucks in Warsaw with the Chief of Warsaw Police Department and officers on May 16 at 2 p.m. Coffee with a Cop is a community outreach where law enforcement and citizens can chat over a warm cup of complimentary coffee.
Monday, May 29
The Duplin County Historical Society will conduct a Memorial Day Observance with a wreath-laying ceremony at the monuments on the Courthouse Square on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will honor our Duplin County Native Sons memorialized on these monuments who gave their life to pay for those freedoms we now enjoy every day. Everyone is invited to participate in this time-honored tradition. For information, call 910-296-7414.
Thursday, June 1
The Duplin Hospital Foundation will host its Nineteenth Annual Golf Tournament Thursday, June 1, at Duplin Country Club in Kenansville. The format will be four-person superball. We invite you to join us for a day of fun and fellowship – and an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for ECU Health Duplin Hospital health care projects.
Saturday, June 3
The Mount Olive Farmers Market will reopen on Saturday, June 3 and run through Oct. 28. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Local vendors will be set up in the parking area at 105 North Breazeale Avenue, Mount Olive, N.C. Parking and entry to the market is free. For more information visit their Facebook page at MtOliveFarmersMarket.
Monday, June 5
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday, June 7
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Thursday, June 8
Pro Rodeo is back in Kenansville on June 9-10 at the Duplin Events Center. Show starts at 8 p.m. each night. Featuring Bull Riding, Bronc Riding and Barrel Racing. Kids 5 and under are free with paying adult. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The event is outdoors and is rain or shine.
Monday, June 12
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, June 13
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Saturday, June 17
A Food Truck Festival is scheduled at the Duplin Events Center on June 17, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Gates open at noon. Band lineup: Throwback Collaboration Band 1 p.m. followed by Autumn Tyde at 3:30 p.m. and Rivermist at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 23
The Kenansville Country Club is hosting the Generals Cup Tournament on June 23. Proceeds will support the 103rd Veterans Day Celebration. Rain date is June 28. To register, call 910-293-7804.
Saturday, June 24
The Disaster Recovery Group of Duplin County will host the 2023 Disaster Preparedness Expo on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charity Mission Center, located at 1333 West Charity Road, Rose Hill, N.C.
Saturday, July 1
Celebrate the Fourth of July with Emerge Ministries at the Duplin Events Center on Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Monday, July 10
Tuesday, July 11
Thursday, July 13
Monday, July 17
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.
Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.