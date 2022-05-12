Thursday, May 12
The Wallace Town Council meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Saturday, May 14
A Greenevers Community Summer Fun Day will take place on Saturday, May 14 at the Greenevers Community Building from 3-7 p.m. The event will feature sporting games, music performances, a bouncy house, waterslides and plenty of food vendors.
A huge lawn sale will take place Saturday, May 14, at 308 W Main St., Faison to benefit Boy Scout Troop 48. Many items have been donated by households around the Faison area. Items include a sewing machine, treadmill, toys, baby items, clothing, antiques, picture frames and framed art, and many miscellaneous items.
Sunday, May 15
The Andrew Christian Evangelistic Ministry of Warsaw will present “Twelve Ordinary Men that Changed the World” — Fisher of Men on Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. at the Recreation Center, located at 309 Memorial Drive in Warsaw. Join the 12 area ministers who have united to spread the gospel, enjoy worship, praise and fellowship. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 910-296-0965.
Saturday, May 21
Backyard Buddies Grillin and Chillin Cook-off Contest will take place on Saturday, May 21 at the Veterans Park on Railroad Street in Warsaw from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature food trucks, vendors, concessions and music! The event will take place rain or shine. The deadline to register for the cook off is May 16. Chicken wings and ground beef will be provided. Cooks must provide their own cooking units, condiments, sauces, rubs, etc. Food trucks and home-based businesses that wish to set up during the event are welcome. Cooking teams can stop by the Warsaw Chamber Office for an application or email warsawchamber@townofwarsaw.com.
The Town of Pink Hill is going to have a Spring Festival on Saturday, May 21, starting at 10 a.m. The Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department will have BBQ plates for sale at the old Pink Hill School Cafeteria. There will also be games for the kids, an antique car show, vendors and a band. Vendors wishing to participate can call 568-3181.
Tuesday, May 24
Got talent? The annual Duplin County 4-H Talent Show is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension. There will be four categories: Best Vocal, Best Dance, Best Instrumental and Best Other. Winners of each category will receive a plaque.
Tuesday, June 1
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. For information, call 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Monday, June 6
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Thursday, June 9
The Wallace Town Council meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Monday, June 13
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, June 14
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Wednesday, June 15
A free Community Dementia Workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at the Lois G. Britt Building, located at 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville. Registration is required by June 10. The workshop is a great opportunity to share resources available for caregivers, learn educational training available and participate in the dementia simulation experience. For more information or to register, call 910-296-2140.
Thursday, June 16
Reserve Drawing Dinner sponsored by the Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce will be at the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department on Memorial Drive at 6 p.m. $5000 cash prize.
Sunday, June 19
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place on Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Shackle Free in Warsaw.
Sunday, June 25
Travis Tritt will perform at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville at 7 p.m. Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson. For more information, contact the Duplin Events Center.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
The enhanced fruit and vegetable benefit for WIC parents has been extended until Sept. 30. Recipients are eligible for $24/month for children, $43/month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47/month for breastfeeding participants.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.