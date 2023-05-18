Saturday, May 20

The Teachey Fire Department will be hosting a one pitch softball tournament on Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Wallace Rose Hill high school softball field. There will be lots going on that day. Lots of food and more. Come out and support these teams and Teachey Fire Department.

