Saturday, May 20
The Teachey Fire Department will be hosting a one pitch softball tournament on Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Wallace Rose Hill high school softball field. There will be lots going on that day. Lots of food and more. Come out and support these teams and Teachey Fire Department.
Tuesday, May 23
Small businesses, women- and minority-owned businesses are invited to join state and local leaders as they discuss contracting opportunities, economic development initiatives and how to work with NCDOT, on May 23, 1-4 p.m. at Coharie Indian Tribal Center, located at 7531 U.S. 421, Clinton, N.C. To register or for more information, contact the Business Opportunity and Workforce Development office at 984-236-1234 or BOWD@ncdot.gov
Sunday, May 28
The Town of Faison invites the public to remember and honor Faison Veterans at a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 28, at the Faison Cemetery at 9 a.m.
Monday, May 29
The Duplin County Historical Society will conduct a Memorial Day Observance with a wreath-laying ceremony at the monuments on the Courthouse Square on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will honor our Duplin County Native Sons memorialized on these monuments who gave their life to pay for those freedoms we now enjoy every day. Everyone is invited to participate in this time-honored tradition. For information, call 910-296-7414.
Thursday, June 1
The Duplin Hospital Foundation will host its Nineteenth Annual Golf Tournament Thursday, June 1, at Duplin Country Club in Kenansville. The format will be four-person superball. We invite you to join us for a day of fun and fellowship – and an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for ECU Health Duplin Hospital health care projects.
Saturday, June 3
The Mount Olive Farmers Market will reopen on Saturday, June 3 and run through Oct. 28. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Local vendors will be set up in the parking area at 105 North Breazeale Avenue, Mount Olive, N.C. Parking and entry to the market is free. For more information visit their Facebook page at MtOliveFarmersMarket.
Monday, June 5
The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday, June 7
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Middle school girls are invited to join the University of Mount Olive’s Ag & Biotech Camp Girls in STEM on June 7-8. This two-day camp focuses on strengthening STEM skills while providing opportunities to engage in hands-on activities and network with women in the field. Attendees will explore various aspects of agriculture and biotechnology and develop valuable connections with female professionals and educators. Registration is now open. The camp is free to participants. Those wishing to attend do not have to attend with their FFA advisor or school group.
Thursday, June 8
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Pro Rodeo is back in Kenansville on June 9-10 at the Duplin Events Center. Show starts at 8 p.m. each night. Featuring Bull Riding, Bronc Riding and Barrel Racing. Kids 5 and under are free with paying adult. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The event is outdoors and is rain or shine.
Monday, June 12
Tuesday, June 13
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
High school students are encouraged to attend the Poultry Primer Day Camp on June 13-14. They will visit the University of Mount Olive’s student farm to explore poultry production principles. This day-long camp offers a comprehensive look into the world of poultry and allows students to discover various career paths within the industry. Registration is now open. The camp is free to participants. Those wishing to attend do not have to attend with their FFA advisor or school group.
Saturday, June 17
A Food Truck Festival is scheduled at the Duplin Events Center on June 17, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Gates open at noon. Band lineup: Throwback Collaboration Band 1 p.m. followed by Autumn Tyde at 3:30 p.m. and Rivermist at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 23
The Kenansville Country Club is hosting the Generals Cup Tournament on June 23. Proceeds will support the 103rd Veterans Day Celebration. Rain date is June 28. To register, call 910-293-7804.
Saturday, June 24
The Disaster Recovery Group of Duplin County will host the 2023 Disaster Preparedness Expo on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charity Mission Center, located at 1333 West Charity Road, Rose Hill, N.C.
Saturday, July 1
Celebrate the Fourth of July with Emerge Ministries at the Duplin Events Center on Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Monday, July 10
FFA members aged 15 and up and all FFA advisors are invited to participate in the interactive residential NC TTFC SAE Camp on July 10-14. Registration is open for this weeklong experience that will allow attendees to develop and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects while embodying the FFA motto: “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.” Campers can work with experienced professionals and mentors to refine their SAE projects and gain valuable insights. The camp is free to participants. Those wishing to attend do not have to attend with their FFA advisor or school group.
Tuesday, July 11
Thursday, July 13
Monday, July 17
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.
Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.