Friday, May 27
The Poultry Primer Day Camp will take place Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to apply for the camp is Friday, May 27. Eligible participants must be a current high school student who has an interest in agriculture. Participation is limited. To learn more details visit https://my.umo.edu/external/pages/agriculture-events. Selected applicants will be notified via email.
Tuesday, June 1
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. For information, call 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Friday, June 3
The UMO Ag & Biotech Day Camp will take place Monday, June 27 through Wednesday, June 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to apply for the camp is Friday, June 3. Eligible participants must be in grades 6-8 and have an interest in Agriculture and Biotechnology or related fields. Participation is limited. To learn more details visit https://my.umo.edu/external/pages/agriculture-events. Selected applicants will be notified via email.
Monday, June 6
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Thursday, June 9
The Wallace Town Council meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Saturday, June 11
Free childbirth education class focused on supporting physiological natural birth with hands on models, practice laboring positions, and comfort measures will be held at Pink Hill Wellness and Education from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments and a complimentary gift will be provided.
Monday, June 13
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, June 14
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Wednesday, June 15
A free Community Dementia Workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at the Lois G. Britt Building, located at 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville. Registration is required by June 10. The workshop is a great opportunity to share resources available for caregivers, learn educational training available and participate in the dementia simulation experience. For more information or to register, call 910-296-2140.
Thursday, June 16
Reserve Drawing Dinner sponsored by the Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce will be at the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department on Memorial Drive at 6 p.m. $5000 cash prize.
Sunday, June 19
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place on Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Shackle Free in Warsaw.
Sunday, June 25
Travis Tritt will perform at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville at 7 p.m. Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson. For more information, contact the Duplin Events Center.
Thursday, June 30
Sign up for the 2022 Ag Census. The Census is a complete count of farms and ranches and the people who operate them. Even small plots of land growing fruit, vegetables or some food animals count if $1,000 or more of such products were raised and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the Census year. The Ag Census is taken only once every five years. June 30 is the last day to sign up for the 2022 Ag Census. If you have never received a census and are new to NASS surveys, sign up to be counted. You do not need to sign up if you already receive NASS surveys. Key Dates: June 30, 2022 – sign up ends, November 2022 – census mails out, February 2023 – response deadline, Spring/summer 2024 – data release. To sign up visit agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
The enhanced fruit and vegetable benefit for WIC parents has been extended until Sept. 30. Recipients are eligible for $24/month for children, $43/month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47/month for breastfeeding participants.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.