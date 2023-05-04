Friday, May 5

The Carolina Strawberry Festival will be on May 5-6 at Railroad Street in Wallace. On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will kick off the festivities on Friday, May 5. There will be carnival rides, a Little Miss Pageant, a 5K run/walk, a “Hogs and Hoses” competition that pits local fire departments against each other. Kicking off the music on Saturday afternoon will be Trio Los Bandidos at 2 p.m. The Band of Oz, a staple at the Carolina Strawberry Festival, will be performing on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

