Friday, May 5
The Carolina Strawberry Festival will be on May 5-6 at Railroad Street in Wallace. On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will kick off the festivities on Friday, May 5. There will be carnival rides, a Little Miss Pageant, a 5K run/walk, a “Hogs and Hoses” competition that pits local fire departments against each other. Kicking off the music on Saturday afternoon will be Trio Los Bandidos at 2 p.m. The Band of Oz, a staple at the Carolina Strawberry Festival, will be performing on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Greater St. Luke UHCA, 310 W. South Street, Rose Hill, NC, will have Mission service on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Deaconess Cynthia B. Webster, a member of Greater St. Luke UHCA. The public is invited. District Elder Anthony Flow is the pastor.
Monday, May 8
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, May 9
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Thursday, May 11
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Monday, May 15
Got a talent? Duplin County 4-H is planning their annual Talent Show for Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension. There will be four categories: Best Vocal, Best Dance, Best Instrumental, and Best Other. Winners of each category will receive a plaque at the annual 4-H awards program. Also, there could be an opportunity for a winner(s) to perform at District Activity Day on Friday, June 16. Pre-registration is required. Email bridget_huffman@ncsu.edu for more information. Deadline to register is Monday, May 15.
Tuesday, May 16
Enjoy Coffee with a Cop at Starbucks in Warsaw with the Chief of Warsaw Police Department and officers on May 16 at 2 p.m. Coffee with a Cop is a community outreach where law enforcement and citizens can chat over a warm cup of complimentary coffee.
Thursday, June 1
The Duplin Hospital Foundation will host its Nineteenth Annual Golf Tournament Thursday, June 1, at Duplin Country Club in Kenansville. The format will be four-person superball. We invite you to join us for a day of fun and fellowship – and an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for ECU Health Duplin Hospital health care projects.
Saturday, June 3
The Mount Olive Farmers Market will reopen on Saturday, June 3 and run through Oct. 28. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Local vendors will be set up in the parking area at 105 North Breazeale Avenue, Mount Olive, N.C. Parking and entry to the market is free. For more information visit their Facebook page at MtOliveFarmersMarket.
Monday, June 5
The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday, June 7
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Thursday, June 8
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Monday, June 12
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, June 13
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Saturday, June 17
A Food Truck Festival is scheduled at the Duplin Events Center on June 17, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Gates open at noon. Band lineup: Throwback Collaboration Band 1 p.m. followed by Autumn Tyde at 3:30 p.m. and Rivermist at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 23
The Kenansville Country Club is hosting the Generals Cup Tournament on June 23. Proceeds will support the 103rd Veterans Day Celebration. Rain date is June 28. To register, call 910-293-7804.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.
Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.