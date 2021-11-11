Thursday, Nov. 11
A Veteran’s Day Community Celebration will take place Nov. 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 301 South Pine Street in Pink Hill. A special gift will be provided for all active and retired military and a free goody bag for children 10 years old or younger. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration featuring patriotic music and inflatables. The event is sponsored by Pink Hill Wellness and Education Center.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Lee Baysden Pond in Chinqapin is having its fishing tournament, boat show, flea market and fun day to benefit Toys for Tots. It will run from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The venue is at 211 Baysden Pond Road. Anyone attending is asked to bring an unwrapped toy.
The Duplin County Historical Society will meet at noon on Nov. 13. The meeting will be held at the Rose Hill Restaurant. The meeting is open to the public. Retired Major Harvey Knowles will be the guest speaker.
Rakin’ In the Fun Fall Festival will be at 264 Governor Aycock Rd., Fremont in Wayne County. The festival will feature a day of food, fun, and entertainment. Enjoy face painting, games, hay rides, and an inflatable slide and bounce house in the children’s area. Make a candle, climbing bear, an herb bag, and watch blacksmithing demonstrations. Listen to music by the Harmony Boys of Mount Olive from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Waterbound Dulcimers from 3-4 p.m. Purchase lunch or a snack from a food truck. Event fee is $5 for ages 5 & up. Children 4 and under free.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Kinston Community Health Mobile Unit will be in town on Nov. 23 1-4 p.m. They will be coming to Pink Hill every 4th Tuesday of each month at the same time. Anyone needing COVID-19 shots or boosters can get them at the mobile unit, which will be directly behind the town hall building. For questions, call 252-568-3181.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Monday, Dec. 6
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., town hall, 103 West Trade St. For information call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For information call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Wallace Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 11. at 10 a.m. rain or shine with float line up starting at 9 a.m. To register your float for the parade, call 910-271-1722. Parade registration accepted through Dec. 1. Preregistration is required.
Monday, Dec. 13
Teachey town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 302 North Wilmington St. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Ongoing
Duplin County is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Don’t delay in completing an application and help recognize outstanding volunteers in our community. For more information call 910-296-2140.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
