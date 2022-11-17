Friday, Nov. 18
The Kenansville Lions Club Big Buck Round-up will provide the less fortunate in the community with eye exams and glasses on Nov. 18-19, thanks to the help from sponsors and participating hunters.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Christmas At Twilight sponsored by the Greater Wallace Chamber of Commerce will bring fun for the whole family on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in Wallace downtown. The event will feature a full entertainment schedule with dancers, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas music by Georgia Wells, a tree lighting ceremony and Christmas Caroling among many other activities.
Sunday, Nov. 20
The Beulaville Community Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held on Nov. 20, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, located at 141 Lyman Rd. (across from the Beulaville Elementary School). Come, let us gather together with Brothers and Sisters in the Faith to “give Thanks to the Lord.” For more information, call 910-298-3520.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Duplin County Partnership for Children will be hosting a Thanksgiving Resource Event on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Duplin County Events Center from 11 a.m. until. The event is a first-come, first-serve drive-thru event that includes food boxes, community resources and more.
Saturday, Nov. 26
The Kenansville Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 26. Line up will be at 9 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at State Employees Credit Union and end at Kenansville Elementary School. A Holiday Festival will follow at Kenansville Elementary School. For more information, visit kenansvilleduplinchamber.org or call 910-275-0323.
Monday, Nov. 28
Faison’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held on Dec. 17 at noon at the Faison Cemetery. Participants will remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes. Anyone who would like to sponsor a remembrance wreath may do so by purchasing a wreath at the Wreaths Across America site before the deadline, which is Nov. 28.
Friday, Dec. 2
A Grinchful Christmas event will be held at the Duplin Events Center on Dec. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will feature an appearance of the Grinch himself and a movie night. The event is free for the kids and $5 for adults. Vendors applications are due Nov. 30.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas Town will be held on Dec. 3 and will feature area home-based businesses, front street businesses will be offering Christmas gifting, and specials. There will be goodies, bouncy houses, and crafting stations for the kids and hot cocoa for everyone. Musical entertainment will be scheduled during the day, featuring area church choirs, individuals and a DJ. Also, Santa will be visiting with the kids and taking part in the Tree Lighting event at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
The 2022 Pink Hill Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Anyone interested in being a part of the parade may contact the Pink Hill Town Hall at 252-568-3181.
Monday, Dec. 5
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Thursday, Dec. 8
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Saturday, Dec. 10
The annual Wallace Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. rain or shine. It will feature floats, bands, Sudan units and more, with a special visit from Santa after the Parade.
The annual Beulaville Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 910-298-4647.
Monday, Dec. 12
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
The annual Seniors Christmas Event and Senior Expo is scheduled got Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Duplin Events Center from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Health screenings, entertainment, and educational resources will be available for seniors.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Movie night in the Park will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Clement Street Park. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Show time for The Grinch is 6:30 p.m.
The Duplin Soil & Water Conservation District office is an official drop off site for Toys For Tots. New, unwrapped toy donations are welcomed now through Dec. 17 at 165 Agriculture Drive, Suite B in Kenansville.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Duplin Christmas Outreach Ministries Christian events for children 2 to 12 years old on Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center. Registration for this event is required. You may register by calling 910-285-6000 en espanol llamar al 910-372-9178. Last day to register is Dec. 15.
Ongoing
Duplin County nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The awards program recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Nomination forms are available in Duplin County at the senior center located on 213 Seminary Street, or available online at https://www.nc.gov/working/volunteer-opportunities/governors-volunteer-awards
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.