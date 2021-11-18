Thursday, Nov. 18
The Health Department will host the first dose vaccine event for children ages 5 to 11 on on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 1- 7 p.m. Vaccinations for 12 year olds and older will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Duplin County Health Department.
To schedule any COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 910-296-2130, option 5. Appointments are preferred, however, walk-ins are welcomed. No insurance nor ID required for any COVID-19 vaccine. $100 Summer Incentive Cards will be available throughout November for anyone 18 years old and up who receives their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from a Health Department hosted event. Additionally, drivers of someone receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive $25.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
The Health Department will host the first dose vaccine event for children ages 5 to 11 on on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 1- 7 p.m., at the Duplin County Health Department.
To schedule any COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 910-296-2130, option 5. Appointments are preferred, however, walk-ins are welcomed. No insurance nor ID required for any COVID-19 vaccine.
Kinston Community Health Mobile Unit will be in town on Nov. 23, 1-4 p.m. They will be coming to Pink Hill every 4th Tuesday of each month at the same time. Anyone needing COVID-19 shots or boosters can get them at the mobile unit, which will be directly behind the town hall building. For questions, call 252-568-3181.
Sunday, Nov. 28
The Rose Hill Christmas Parade is scheduled for Nov. 28, at 5 p.m., at the Town Square in Rose Hill.
Monday, Nov. 29
A Kenan Park Christmas is set for Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. and will take place at 504 South Main Street in Kenansville.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Pink Hill Christmas Parade will kick off the holiday season Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. Tradition will continue this year with the Miss Merry Christmas contest. This tradition is over 50 years old and we are proud that our young ladies still enjoy participating in something that their mothers or grandmothers may have taken part in years ago. Each year, area businesses sponsor girls from the surrounding area, to represent their business in the contest. These young ladies must be in the 9th-11th grade and are active in their school, community, or church. The girls will go through a short interview process, on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., at the Pink Hill Fire Department, and then they will ride in the parade to represent their sponsors. The parade concludes with the crowning of the new Miss Merry Christmas at the Fire Department.
Monday, Dec. 6
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., town hall, 103 West Trade St. For information call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For information call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Wallace Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 11. at 10 a.m., rain or shine with float line up starting at 9 a.m. To register your float for the parade, call 910-271-1722. Parade registration accepted through Dec. 1. Pre-registration is required.
The Beulaville Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 11. at 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
Teachey town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 302 North Wilmington St. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
The annual Senior Christmas Event is set for Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Duplin County Events Center. A pre-plated holiday meal will be served to Duplin seniors 60 years of age and older. Seniors who will require transportation assistance should call the Senior Center at 910-296-2140.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Free Covid-19 testing at the Pink Hill Town Hall, 303 S. Central Avenue in Pink Hill on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Kinston Community Health Mobile Unit will be in town on Dec. 28, 1-4 p.m. They will be coming to Pink Hill every 4th Tuesday of each month at the same time. Anyone needing COVID-19 shots or boosters can get them at the mobile unit, which will be directly behind the town hall building. For questions, call 252-568-3181.
Ongoing
Duplin County is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Don’t delay in completing an application and help recognize outstanding volunteers in our community. For more information call 910-296-2140.