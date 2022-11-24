Saturday, Nov. 26

Not sure how to send a letter to Santa? From now until Dec. 16, you will be able to drop off your letter in Santa’s personal mailbox located in front of the ticket booth at the Duplin Events Center or by mailing it to 195 Fairgrounds Dr., Kenansville, N.C. 28349. To receive a personal response from Santa include the child’s first and last name and a return address.

