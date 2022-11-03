Saturday, Nov. 5
The Warsaw Veterans’ Day Celebration and Parade will take place Nov. 5 on Railroad Street in downtown Warsaw at 9 a.m.
The Albertson Stew Fest is scheduled for Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grady-Outlaw Memorial Library, located at 3763 N. NC 111 903 Highway, Albertson, N.C. It will feature a stew cook-off, entertainment, crafts and games for the whole family. Funds raised benefit the community library.
The Wallace Rotary will host their 11th annual Pancake Breakfast fund raiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 – 10 a.m. The cost is $6 per person. The event will be at Hwy55 of Wallace, located at 611 East Southerland Street, Wallace. Tickets can be purchased from a Wallace rotarian or at the door.
The Better Beulaville Community Council will host a 5K Fun Run & Walk on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the softball field in the Beulaville Park. First 75 to complete the 5K will receive a medal. Registration and warmup is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the 5K will be from 9 a.m. -10:30 a.m., snacks and water will be provided. The event is free to participate, but donations will be accepted on site to help support holiday food baskets.
The Bloom Girls will host their annual Photos with Santa event on Nov. 5 from 1-6 p.m. at the Beulaville Community Room, located at 508 Main Street Beulaville. Donations are $10, all proceeds go to Bloom Christmas Blessings 2022 to help children in need receive Christmas presents. For more information, contact Judy Houston Norris, executive administrator of Emerge Life Events at Emerge Ministries 910-284-5994.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Snow Hill Free Will Baptist Church will host a night of free outdoor family fun loaded with music, food and activities for the kids on Nov. 6, at 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive, N.C. The event’s supper bell rings at 4 pm., with the show starting at 5 p.m. and featuring talented local performers that will remind older generations of the Hee Haw TV show. The show will be emceed by P-oma and K-oma Jugg. The kid’s area will offer games, face-painting and candy.
Greater St. Luke UHCA, 310 W. South Street, Rose Hill, NC, will have Mission service on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. The messenger will be Elder Jerry Pitts, an associate minister of Greater St. Luke UHCA. The public is invited. District Elder Anthony Flow is the pastor.
Monday, Nov. 7
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Thursday, Nov. 10
The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.
Join Kenansville Elementary School Career & Technical Education Department on Thursday, Nov.10 at 1 p.m. for a Veterans Appreciation Day. All veterans are invited.
Monday, Nov. 14
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Friday, Nov. 18
The Kenansville Lions Club Big Buck Round-up will provide the less fortunate in the community with eye exams and glasses on Nov. 18-19, thanks to the help from sponsors and participating hunters.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Christmas At Twilight sponsored by the Greater Wallace Chamber of Commerce will bring fun for the whole family on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wallace downtown on Main Street.
The Greenevers Parks and Recreation “Strength in Numbers” event to support domestic violence and rape victims, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will feature a 1-mile walk/run, a 5-mile walk/run, and a Fun Day at the Greenevers Community Center, located at 494 Clinic Circle Dr., in Rose Hill. Registration for the runs start at 8 a.m. The Fun Day will kick off at 10 a.m. and will feature a food truck rodeo, face painting, cartoon characters, a kickball tournament at 1 p.m. For more information, call 910-285-8133 or 910-282-2570.
Saturday, Nov. 26
The Kenansville Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 26. Line up will be at 9 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at State Employees Credit Union and end at Kenansville Elementary School. A Holiday Festival will follow at Kenansville Elementary School. For more information, visit kenansvilleduplinchamber.org or call 910-275-0323.
Ongoing
Duplin County nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The awards program recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Nomination forms are available in Duplin County at the senior center located on 213 Seminary Street, or available online at https://www.nc.gov/working/volunteer-opportunities/governors-volunteer-awards
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.
Contact Ena Sellers at esellers@apgenc.com to add a community event to the calendar.