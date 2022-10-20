Friday, Oct. 21

Duplin County Agribusiness Fair is a fun-filled annual celebration for the whole family. This year the fair is scheduled for Oct. 21, 5-10 p.m., Oct. 22, 1-10 p.m., and Oct. 23, 1-6 p.m. Join the fun with carnival rides, ag exhibits and one of a kind food vendors at the Duplin Events Center.

