Thursday, Oct. 28
Scare U, an indoor haunted attraction hosted by group of firefighters with the Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Rescue through Oct. 30. The cost is $10 per ticket. There will be food onsite. For details, visit facebook.com/scareuuniversity.
The Duplin/Greene/Wayne Walk to De-feet Dementia is Saturday, Oct. 23, join the Duplin Services for the Aged team with your family and friends to walk in downtown Goldsboro, and support caregivers and their loved ones bring awareness. This is a great opportunity to get in some exercise, win a door prize, and support the project. For more information, call 910-296-2140.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on Oct. 30. For more information, contact the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce at 910-293-7804.
The Friends of the Wallace Parks will host the Candy Dash on Oct. 30 at the Wallace Airport. Kids “Dash” from candy station to candy station collecting treats. All registered participants will receive a Candy Dash treat bag to use during the event. Costume contest for the kids. “Rain or Shine” event requires advance ticket purchase to participate.
The Faison Fire Department will be hosting a Truck-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to about 8 p.m. They will be giving out candy and treats, along with fire prevention materials at the firehouse.
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, 141 Lyman Rd. Beulaville, will host a Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, please call 910-298-3520.
Howl-o-ween Fall Festival at the Warsaw Pet Lodge, Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1596 Highway 24 and NC 50. The festival will feature a Pet-Adopt-a-thon, pet costume contest, food trucks, bouncy house, Trick-or-Treat and open house. For more information about the festival, call 910-293-2746.
Sunday, Oct. 31
The Town of Faison will have Trick-or-Treat hours on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. All children or groups of children taking part of trick-or-treating should be accompanied by a responsible adult. Also, the Faison Wellness Center will have a Trunk-or-Treat event for children under the age of 13. Winnifred Street will be closed for vehicles during trick or treat hours. Golf carts are allowed.
Ongoing
Duplin County is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Jan 21, 2022. Don’t delay in completing an application and help recognize outstanding volunteers in our community. For more information call 910-296-2140.
Monday, Nov. 1
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., town hall, 103 West Trade St. For information call 919-658-9221. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Rd. For information call 910-296-0369. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. For information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Poultry Jubilee is back this year and will take place on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at 512 E Main St., in Rose Hill. Miss North Carolina, pageant queens, a magician and other performers will be at the event. The famous Wing Cook off, and Wing Eating Contest are also back. For more details, visit ncpoultryjubilee.com.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The 101st Veterans Day Parade will be on Nov. 6 in downtown Warsaw. The Chamber is still accepting vendor applications for the parade. For more information, call 910-293-7804.
Monday, Nov. 8
Teachey town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., 314 East Charity Rd. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 302 North Wilmington St. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.