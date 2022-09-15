Thursday, Sept. 15
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Senior Center, located at 213 Seminary Street, Kenansville, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Duplin County Animal Services will be offering $5 rabies vaccines on Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Recreation Ball Park, located at 207 E Church St, Calypso, NC. Cash only. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Cats must be in a carrier. For more information, call 910-271-4709. North Carolina law requires every dog, cat and ferret 4 months or older to be current on their rabies vaccine.
Mark your calendar for Olivia’s Truck Show on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Duplin Events Center. There will be food, drinks, live music, a light show and trucks! Your truck can be entered into Best of Show, People’s Choice, Light Show, Interior, Oldest Truck, Working Truck and Best Combo! Truck Gates open at 6 a.m., General Admission Gate at 10 am. This event will help raise money for Cure RTD.
Sunday, Sept. 18
The Charity School Alumni Association will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour on Sept. 18, at 4 p.m., at the Charity Rebuild Center (Eastern Baptist Association Partnership) located at 1333 W. Charity Rd., Rose Hill, NC.
Thursday, Sept. 22
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Campbell Center, located at 513 S.E. Railroad Street, Wallace, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Muscadine Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville, NC. Enjoy the wines, live bands, arts and crafts, food vendors from around Eastern North Carolina, and a wine making contest.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, 141 Lyman Rd. Beulaville, invites you to their Fall Revival Services beginning on Sunday, Sept. 25, through Wednesday, Sept. 28. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night. The Revival Speakers will be: Sept. 25, Rev. Crandall Fountain, Pastor of the Sneads Ferry FWB; Sept. 26, Rev. Jim Pope, Pastor of Grace Covenant Church; Sept. 27, Rev. Paul Dean, Pastor of the Potter’s Hill Advent Christian Church; and on Sept. 28, Rev. David Smith, Pastor of the New Sandy Hill FWB.
Monday, Sept. 26
Local residents will have the opportunity to get a first look at a powerful new documentary about how the nuisance lawsuits against Smithfield Foods in North Carolina impacted a North Carolina family farmer. An advance screening of Hog Farmer: The Trials of Joey Carter is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at UMO’s Southern Bank Auditorium, located at 646 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, N.C. This event will include a panel discussion featuring Joey Carter, Rep. John Bell, and others.
Thursday, Sept. 27
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Warsaw Community Building, located at 309 Memorial Dr., Warsaw, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
The 2022 Duplin County 4-H Food Show and Nutrition Contest will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Duplin County Cooperative Extension Center in the Ed Emory Auditorium. The contest will have three divisions. 4-H’ers between the ages of 8-13 will enter the junior division; members 14-19 will enter the senior division; and members 5-7 will participate in the Cloverbud division. In each division, contestants will enter a food from one of five food groups--milk, meat, fruit, vegetable, and grain. To enter the show, call the 4-H office the 4-H office at 910 296-2143.
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, 141 Lyman Rd. Beulaville, invites you to their Fall Revival Services through Wednesday, Sept. 28. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night. The Revival Speakers will be: Sept. 27, Rev. Paul Dean, Pastor of the Potter’s Hill Advent Christian Church; and on Sept. 28, Rev. David Smith, Pastor of the New Sandy Hill FWB.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, 141 Lyman Rd. Beulaville, invites you to their Fall Revival Services through Wednesday, Sept. 28. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night. The Revival Speaker will be Rev. David Smith, Pastor of the Sandy Plains FWB.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Cabin Lake will host their Fall Vendor Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. at 220 Cabin Lake Rd., Pink Hill, NC. For more information, call 910-298-3648.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate “Homecoming” on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. David Hines bringing the Homecoming message. Following the service, there will be a Homecoming Covered Dish Dinner. All members and former members are invited to attend. For more information, contact the church office at 910-298-3520.
Monday, Oct. 3
James Sprunt Community College in partnership with the NCWorks Career Center – Duplin County are excited to host the 2nd annual part-time job fair Oct. 3 – Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on James Sprunt’s campus in the Strickland Building. Each day five employers who have positions that require less than 30 hours per week will be featured.
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Local residents will have the opportunity to get a first look at a powerful new documentary about how the nuisance lawsuits against Smithfield Foods in North Carolina impacted a North Carolina family farmer. An advance screening of Hog Farmer: The Trials of Joey Carter is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ed Emory Auditorium, located at 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville, N.C. This event will include a panel discussion featuring Joey Carter, Rep. Jimmy Dixon, and others.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Help raise money for a series of community events with a day of BBQ cook-offs, car shows and live entertainment at the Hog Wild Cook Off and Car Show.
The Women of Wallace Expo will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event celebrates local women owned businesses. For more information contact the Wallace Chamber of Commerce.
Monday, Oct. 10
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Wallace Parks and Pet Friends of Duplin County present Pet Day in the Park on Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clement Street Park in Wallace. There will be a Pet costume contest, family fun, food trucks, games and more!
The Fall Music Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m., at the Duplin County Events Center. The all-day event will feature a variety live entertainment kicking off at 11:30 a.m. with Russ Varnell & 2 Country, followed by Nashville singer and song writer Jada Vance at 4 p.m., and will close the night with the Band of Oz taking the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. Food trucks, drinks, winery and craft booths will be on site. DJ Mike Ashly will be outside spinning tunes until the main attraction starts.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimers, raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk will be at Hines Farm Park in Jacksonville, NC. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m.
To sign up or to learn more visit act.alz.org/jacksonvillenc or call 800-272-3900.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Duplin County Agribusiness Fair is a fun-filled annual celebration for the whole family. This year, the fair is scheduled for Oct. 21-23. Join the fun with carnival rides, ag exhibits and one of a kind food vendors at the Duplin Events Center.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Cabin Lake’s second annual Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m. at 220 Cabin Lake Road., Pink Hill, N.C. The event is free to the public. To register your truck for the event call 910-298-3648. They are also doing a half and half drawing to raise funds for a Thanksgiving dinner, and raffling off a handmade tray made by the Woerner family.
Saturday, Oct. 29
The Down Home Duplin ‘Falling Into Fall’ Festival will be on Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center. The event will feature hayrides, a costume contest, games, a candy bouncy house, face painting, cake walk, food trucks, silent auction, music, train ride and outdoor movie night. Admission is free, but there will be a cost to some activities and concessions.
On Oct. 29 from 2 -5 p.m. join the Warsaw Recreational Center for a free event hosted at the Warsaw Recreational Center. There will be informational booths, community leaders, free food vendors, ice cream, snow crème, bouncy houses, games, music, special guests, and much more.
Monday, Oct. 31
Faison will have a Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31. Faison Recreation is accepting donations and welcomes businesses, churches and friends who would like to participated and fill out the lot for the children. For information, call 910-267-0115.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.
