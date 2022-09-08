Thursday, Sept. 8
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at Beulaville Presbyterian Church, located at 205 E. Main St., Beulaville, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Friday, Sept. 9
The Duplin County Partnership for Children is hosting a Little Free Library dedication on Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Kenan Park in Kenansville, NC. The dedication will include free lunch, story time and how to use the library.
Saturday, Sept. 10
The next Pet Friends’ free/low cost rabies clinic is set for Sept. 10, 8-10 a.m. at the Warsaw Animal Hospital. Rabies shots will be free of charge for the first five dogs, cats, & ferrets owned by Duplin County residents. Additional pets are $5 each. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Cats and ferrets must be in crates or carriers. For more information, call 910-271-4709. Rabies shots are also available at the Duplin County Animal Services Shelter at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville for $5 per animal Monday through Friday, from noon until 5 p.m. For information, call 910-296-2159.
The 45th reunion of the East Duplin Class of ‘75 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the East Duplin High School lunchroom at 4 p.m. Contact Randy Mercer at 336-263-6677, Kenny Whaley at 910-289-1253 or Donna Lanier at 910-279-4147 for more information.
The annual Pickett Bay Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. The parade line up starts at 10 a.m., at 168 Pickett Bay Rd., Chinquapin, NC, with the parade starting at 11 a.m. Free food, music and bouncy houses for the kids to enjoy.
The Duplin Winery Grape Stomp will be on Sept. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the vineyards at 918 West Charity Road, Rose Hill, NC. Off of Interstate 40.
Sunday, Sept. 11
A First Responders Appreciation Day will be held at the Poston Baptist Church, located at 4121 S. NC 11 Highway, Wallace, NC at 10 a.m. a luncheon will follow.
Warsaw First Original Freewill Baptist Church, located at 816 North Pine Street (117 Business Highway) invites the public to a home coming and revival, Sept. 11 through 14.
Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. will feature different speakers and special music including Willing Heart on Tuesday.
Monday, Sept. 12
Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Wellness & Recreation Center, located at 184 Circle Dr., Faison, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Thursday, Sept. 15
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Senior Center, located at 213 Seminary Street, Kenansville, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Duplin County Animal Services will be offering $5 rabies vaccines on Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Recreation Ball Park, located at 207 E Church St, Calypso, NC. Cash only. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Cats must be in a carrier. For more information, call 910-271-4709. North Carolina law requires every dog, cat and ferret 4 months or older to be current on their rabies vaccine.
Mark your calendar for Olivia’s Truck Show on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Duplin Events Center. There will be food, drinks, live music, a light show and more, all for a good cause.
Sunday, Sept. 18
The Charity School Alumni Association will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour on Sept. 18, at 4 p.m., at the Charity Rebuild Center (Eastern Baptist Association Partnership) located at 1333 W. Charity Rd., Rose Hill, NC.
Thursday, Sept. 22
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Campbell Center, located at 513 S.E. Railroad Street, Wallace, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Muscadine Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville, NC. Enjoy the wines, live bands, arts and crafts, food vendors from around Eastern North Carolina, and a wine making contest.
Thursday, Sept. 27
In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at the Warsaw Community Building, located at 309 Memorial Dr., Warsaw, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.
The 2022 Duplin County 4-H Food Show and Nutrition Contest will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Duplin County Cooperative Extension Center in the Ed Emory Auditorium. The contest will have three divisions. 4-H’ers between the ages of 8-13 will enter the junior division; members 14-19 will enter the senior division; and members 5-7 will participate in the Cloverbud division. In each division, contestants will enter a food from one of five food groups--milk, meat, fruit, vegetable, and grain. To enter the show, call the 4-H office the 4-H office at 910 296-2143.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Cabin Lake will host their Fall Vendor Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. at 220 Cabin Lake Rd., Pink Hill, NC. For more information, call 910-298-3648.
Monday, Oct. 3
Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Help raise money for a series of community events with a day of BBQ cook-offs, car shows and live entertainment at the Hog Wild Cook Off and Car Show.
The Women of Wallace Expo will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event celebrates local women owned businesses. For more information contact the Wallace Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, Oct. 15
The Fall Music Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m., at the Duplin County Events Center. The all-day event will feature a variety of music genres kicking off at 11:30 a.m. with Russ Varnell & the Too Country Band, followed by Nashville singer and song writer Jada Vance at 4 p.m., and will close the night with the Band of Oz taking the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. For more details visit the Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimers, raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk will be at Hines Farm Park in Jacksonville, NC. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m.
To sign up or to learn more visit act.alz.org/jacksonvillenc or call 800-272-3900.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Duplin County Agribusiness Fair is a fun-filled annual celebration for the whole family. This year, the fair is scheduled for Oct. 21-23. Join the fun with twisting and turning carnival rides, suspenseful games, one of a kind food vendors, a barrel race, and so much more!
Saturday, Oct. 29
On Oct. 29 from 2 -5 p.m. join the Warsaw Recreational Center for a free event hosted at the Warsaw Recreational Center. There will be informational booths, community leaders, free food vendors, ice cream, snow crème, bouncy houses, games, music, special guests, and much more.
Ongoing
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.
Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.
Contact Ena Sellers at esellers@apgenc.com to add a community event to the calendar.