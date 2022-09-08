Thursday, Sept. 8

In celebration of Senior Center Month Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a special pumpkin craft project at Beulaville Presbyterian Church, located at 205 E. Main St., Beulaville, NC. Participating seniors are asked to bring a mega roll of toilet paper for their project.

