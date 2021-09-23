Thursday, Sept. 23
Learning about basic canning procedures at the Home Food Preservation Workshop on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ed Emory Auditorium & Kitchen located at 165 Agriculture Dr., in Kenansville. The workshop covers basic canning procedures, how to prevent food safety risks and food spoilage when canning, where to find safe recipes, and the science behind making a shelf-stable product.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The NC Muscadine Festival will take place on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville. Tickets are $20 in-advance and $25 on the day of the event. Tickets for the military are $15. Tickets for ages 6 to 20 are $5. Kids under 5 years old are free. Discount tickets must be purchased day of the festival. ID will be required for military discount.
The Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department BBQ, and chicken dinner, is set for Sept. 25 at the Greenevers Community Center. Plate sales will be drive-thru only with sales beginning at 11 a.m. Come out to support your local fire department and enjoy good food.
The Fall Garden Festival will be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Onslow County Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be landscape and vegetable plants, rain barrels, bird and bat houses for sale, a “Make Your Own Salad Bowl” class, and gardening information. The class requires registration by Sept. 17. To register, go to https://onslow.ces.ncsu.edu.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Duplin County Services for the Aged is hosting a Senior Health Fair Extravaganza on Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lois Britt Building, located at 165 Agriculture Drive, in Kenansville. A bagged lunch available for take-out starting at noon and a limited supply of essential groceries and fresh produce will be available for seniors (must be present). COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines, blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings will be available. Registration is preferred; however, walk-ins are welcome. To register, call 910-296-2140.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Pumpkins & Praise Fall Festival” is on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Charity Missions Center, 1333 W. Charity Road in Rose Hill. It will feature Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, great food and craft vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Paul Langston Wheelchair Ramp Fund for Duplin and Sampson Counties. For more information, call Tammy Weeks at 910-385-1567 or email her at tammy@easternbaptistlife.com.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Food, diapers, feminine & incontinence supplies will be distributed Sunday, Oct. 10, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. — until supplies last, at Santa Clara Church on 300 N. Railroad Street in Magnolia. Please wear a mask.
Monday, Oct. 11
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Duplin County Republican Party monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., at 116 W. Bay St., in Warsaw.
Oct. 21 — 23
The Duplin Agribusiness Fair will be held Oct. 21 — 23 at the Duplin Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville. The ag fair is an annual celebration in Duplin County that features carnival rides, vendors, family-fun entertainment, and much more. For more details, visit https://duplinevents.com/events.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, In the Fellowship Hall located at 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. Join together to help save lives. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and download the Blood Donor App.