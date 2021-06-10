Monday, June 14
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, June 15
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Haw Branch Ruritan Club, 7 p.m. at 2306 Kinston Hwy., Richlands. This meeting takes place on the third Thursday of each month.
Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries Food Pantry, 9-11:30 a.m., 514 S. Norwood St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call 910-285-6000 for more information.
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Friday June 18
Vidant Duplin and NC MedAssist will be hosting an Mobile Free Pharmacy Event at the Events Center (195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville) on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to any individual or family needing free over-the-counter medications. Such items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required but you need to register on-line ahead of the event and preorder your free over-the-counter medicine by visiting https://medassist.org/mobile.
Medicina gratis. No se necesita documentos. Debe registrarse por internet para pre-ordenar la medicina gratis. el evento es el 18 de Junio de 9 a.m. a 2 p.m. en el centro de eventos 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville.
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Saturday, June 19
The Juneteenth Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 312 E. college Street in Warsaw. The celebration includes: food, vendors, a DJ, health fair, a Pit master cook off, spades battle, games, a double Dutch contest, bounce house, giveaways and more. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the gate until 3 p.m.
Through June 21
The USDA is seeking proposals through June 21 for Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials.
June 23
James Sprunt Community College will host Senior Day on Wednesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Students will complete New Student Orientation, register for classes, and enjoy a free lunch sponsored by SGA. To reserve your spot, contact Amber Martinez at 910-275-6164 or amartinez@jamessprunt.edu.
July 12-16
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum’s Annual AgCamp will be in person once again this year from July 12 to 16, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. each day. They are so excited to have our campers back on-site this year and they have lots of fun activities planned including daily reading, crafting, and art classes plus exciting guests and field trips to Historic Oak View County Park and Sylvan Heights Bird Park. For questions contact visitorservices@tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org.
