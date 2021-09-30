Thursday, Sept. 30
Duplin County Services for the Aged is hosting a Senior Health Fair Extravaganza on Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lois Britt Building, located at 165 Agriculture Dr., Kenansville. A bagged lunch is available for take-out starting at noon and a limited supply of essential groceries and fresh produce will be available for seniors. Vaccines and health screenings will be available. Walk-ins are welcome.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Pumpkins & Praise Fall Festival” will be on Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Charity Missions Center, located at 1333 W. Charity Road in Rose Hill. The festival features Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music, great food, and craft vendors. The proceeds will benefit the Paul Langston Wheelchair Ramp Fund. For more information, call 910-385-1567.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church located at 141 Lyman Rd., in Beulaville will celebrate Homecoming on Oct. 3. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m., with the Homecoming Worship Service beginning at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a homecoming meal following the worship service.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Food, diapers, feminine & incontinence supplies will be distributed Sunday, Oct. 10, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies last at Santa Clara Church on 300 N. Railroad Street in Magnolia. Please wear a mask.
Monday, Oct. 11
Teachey Town Board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
The Wallace Police Department alcohol education program for high school students will have their first class Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. at the Wallace Woman’s Club. The class is designed to be fun and informative, including wearing impairment goggles while driving a golf cart and playing corn hole. The classes are free. To register your high school student, call Streetsafe at 910-612-9030. For information, email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 303 Central Ave. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 302 North Wilmington St. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Duplin County Republican Party monthly meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 116 W. Bay St., in Warsaw.
Thursday, Oct. 21
The Duplin Agribusiness Fair will be held Oct. 21 though Oct. 23 at the Duplin Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville. The annual celebration features carnival rides, vendors and family-fun entertainment.
Saturday, Oct. 16
The Veterans Day Queen Pageant will take place Oct. 16 at 3 p.m., at the Warsaw Elementary School. Admission to the pageant is $3. For more information, contact the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce at 910-293-7804.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on Oct. 30. For more information, contact the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce at 910-293-7804.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. For information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The 101st Veterans Day Parade will be on Nov. 6 in downtown Warsaw. The Chamber is still accepting vendor applications for the parade. For more information, call 910-293-7804.