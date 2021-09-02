Friday, Sept. 3
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Mount Zion Church’s 2021 Fall Flea Market and Bake sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sept. 11 from 7 a.m. to noon. The Flea Market will also be open Thursdays and Fridays, Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10 from 3-6 p.m. The Church is located at 367 Cedar Fork Road, Beulaville. For more information, call 910-324-1905.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, In the Fellowship Hall located at 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. Join together to help save lives. The next blood drive will be on Nov. 2. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and download the Blood Donor App.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Back the Blue Concert with a special 9/11 Tribute featuring Jimmy Fortune will take place Sept.11 at the Duplin Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. All seats are general admission.
Join Wallace Police officers for a fun morning of fishing at the Boney Mill Pond Park on Saturday, Sept.11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cops and Bobbers is a community event that pairs children with local police officers for a fun day of fishing. This is event is free for the kids. Every child will receive a rod, reel, line, and small tackle box for participating. Registration is open.
Monday, Sept. 13
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Duplin County Republican Party monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., at 116 W. Bay St., in Warsaw.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Friends of Horticulture Meeting from 6-7 p.m. at 165 Agriculture Dr., Kenansville. This meeting is the third Thursday of the month. For more information, call 910-296-2143.
Saturday, Sept. 18
The Blue, Brew & ‘Que will take place at the Duplin Events Center on Sept. 18 and will feature bluegrass music, local craft beer and mouth-watering barbeque. For more information and tickets, visit the www.bluebrewandque.com or for vendor information, call 910-275-0008.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
The Duplin County Republican Party will have its annual fundraiser ‘Red, Wine & Sparkle’ on Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. at The Bistro at Duplin Winery. The event will feature a silent auction, pre-dinner wine sampler, live music by local singer/songwriter John Jones. The event keynote speaker is Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley as the featured speaker. To purchase tickets, visit www.tinyurl.com/twnz38.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The NC Muscadine Festival will take place on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville. Tickets are $20 in-advance and $25 on the day of the event. Tickets for the military are $15. Tickets for 6 to 20 year olds are $5. Kids under 5 years old are free. Discount tickets must be purchased day of the festival. ID will be required for military discount.
Mark your calendars for the Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department 2nd BBQ, and chicken dinner on Sept. 25 at the Greenevers Community Center. Plate sales will be drive-thru only with no sales beginning until 11 a.m. Come out to support your local fire department and enjoy good food.
Thursday, Sept. 30 (Deadline for registration Sept. 17)
Duplin County Services for the Aged is hosting a Senior Health Fair Extravaganza on Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lois Britt Building, located at 165 Agriculture Drive, in Kenansville. A bagged lunch available for take-out starting at noon and a limited supply of essential groceries and fresh produce will be available for seniors (must be present). COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines, blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings will be available. Registration is preferred; however, walk-ins are welcome. To register, call 910-296-2140. Seniors that require transportation assistance, must call the senior center to confirm ride. Deadline for registration is Sept. 17.
Are you a local artisan? Do you have beautiful crafts to share with the community? The Gov. Charles B. Aycock State Historic Site is accepting applications for craft vendors to participate in its annual “Rakin’ in the Fun Festival” on Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature musical groups, a kids’ area with an inflatable slide and games, food trucks and living history demonstrations. There is a $10 vendor fee for participating in the event. For information, please call 919-242-5581 or email aycock@ncdcr.gov.