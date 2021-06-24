Thursday, June 24
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday, June 29
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Friday, July 2
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Saturday, July 3
Independence Day Festival “The Founding, The Foundation, The Future” will start at 4 p.m. at the East Duplin Soccer Complex, Located adjacent to 157 East Park Drive. The event is free and open to the public.
The festival will feature entertainment for all ages and an active stage, full of diverse music and speakers. There will be six bouncy houses, rock climbing and bull riding for older youth and adults. Funnel cakes, flavored icee on a stick and much more will be available for participants to enjoy. A huge fireworks show is planned at 9 p.m.
Monday, July 12
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum’s annual AgCamp will be in person once again this year from July 12 to 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The Tobacco Farm Life Museum is excited to have campers back on-site this year and have lots of fun activities planned including daily reading, crafting, and art classes plus exciting guests and field trips to Historic Oak View County Park and Sylvan Heights Bird Park. For questions contact visitorservices@tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org.
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, July 13
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Friday, July 16
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.