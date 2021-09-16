Thursday, Sept. 16
Friends of Horticulture Meeting from 6-7 p.m. at 165 Agriculture Dr., Kenansville. This meeting is the third Thursday of the month. For more information, call 910-296-2143.
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Deadline to register for transportation to the Duplin County Services for the Aged, Senior Health Fair. Seniors who will require transportation assistance, must call the senior center to confirm ride by Sept. 17. Call 910-296-2140.
Saturday, Sept. 18
The Blue, Brew & ‘Que will take place at the Duplin Events Center on Sept. 18 and will feature bluegrass music, local craft beer and mouth-watering barbeque. For more information and tickets, visit the www.bluebrewandque.com or for vendor information, call 910-275-0008.
Sunday, Sept. 19
The Christian singing group “Covenant” will be in concert on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church. The Concert will begin at 6 p.m. and a “Love Offering” will be received during the service. The Church is located at 141 Lyman Road in Beulaville.
Sept. 20 through Sept. 22
The Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, 141 Lyman Road, Beulaville, will have Revival Services on Monday, Sept. 20 through Wednesday, Sept. 22. Each service will have special music and a message brought by the Rev. Craig Simmons, Pastor of the Christian Chapel FWB in Pink Hill. The Revival Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night. For more information, please call 910-298-3520
Tuesday, Sept. 21
The Duplin County Republican Party will have its annual fundraiser ‘Red, Wine & Sparkle’ on Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. at The Bistro at Duplin Winery. The event will feature a silent auction, pre-dinner wine sampler, live music by local singer/songwriter John Jones. The event keynote speaker is Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley as the featured speaker. To purchase tickets, visit www.tinyurl.com/twnz38.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Learn about basic canning procedures at the Home Food Preservation Workshop on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ed Emory Auditorium & Kitchen located at 165 Agriculture Dr., in Kenansville. The workshop covers basic canning procedures, how to prevent food safety risks and food spoilage when canning, where to find safe recipes, and the science behind making a shelf-stable product.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The NC Muscadine Festival will take place on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville. Tickets are $20 in-advance and $25 on the day of the event. Tickets for the military are $15. Tickets for ages 6 to 20 are $5. Kids under 5 years old are free. Discount tickets must be purchased day of the festival. ID will be required for military discount.
Mark your calendars for the Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department 2nd BBQ, and chicken dinner on Sept. 25 at the Greenevers Community Center. Plate sales will be drive-thru only with no sales beginning until 11 a.m. Come out to support your local fire department and enjoy good food.
The Fall Garden Festival will be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Onslow County Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be landscape and vegetable plants, rain barrels, bird and bat houses for sale, a “Make Your Own Salad Bowl” class, and gardening information. The class requires registration by Sept. 17. To register, go to https://onslow.ces.ncsu.edu.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Duplin County Services for the Aged is hosting a Senior Health Fair Extravaganza on Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lois Britt Building, located at 165 Agriculture Drive, in Kenansville. A bagged lunch available for take-out starting at noon and a limited supply of essential groceries and fresh produce will be available for seniors (must be present). COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines, blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings will be available. Registration is preferred; however, walk-ins are welcome. To register, call 910-296-2140.
Monday, Oct. 11
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Duplin County Republican Party monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., at 116 W. Bay St., in Warsaw.
Oct. 21 — 23
The Duplin Agribusiness Fair will be held Oct. 21 — 23 at the Duplin Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville. The ag fair is an annual celebration in Duplin County that features carnival rides, vendors, family-fun entertainment, and much more. For more details, visit https://duplinevents.com/events.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Tuscarora Council, Boy Scouts of America recognized George Whitfield as their 2021 Distinguish Citizen and will be hosting a Distinguished Citizen Award reception at the Walnut Creek Country Club, 508 Lake Shore Drive in Goldsboro at 6:15 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Boy Scouts of America’s Tuscarora Council, serving youth in Duplin, Johnston, Sampson, and Wayne counties. For information, contact 919-734-1714.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, In the Fellowship Hall located at 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. Join together to help save lives. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and download the Blood Donor App.