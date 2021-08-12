Saturday, Aug. 14
The Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church Community Fun Day & School Supply Giveaway will be rescheduled for a later date. For more information, please call 910-298-3520.
The 12th annual Hope For The Warriors Celebrity Invitational and a community block party will take place Aug. 14. The block party will be at the Mad Boar Restaurant 7-10 p.m. World Series champions Johnny Bench and Doug Flynn, actor John Ashton, TV host Kelly Edge and singer Dillon Dixon will all be on hand for autographs. Tickets are $10 with all proceeds benefiting Hope For The Warriors. For information, call 910-285-1487.
Monday, Aug. 16
The Mount Olive Chamber of Commerce will distribute goodie bags to freshmen on Aug. 21 and is looking for business owners who would like to donate items (pens, koozies, coupons to a local restaurant/business, pickle snack packs, etc) to add to the goodie bags. The items are needed by Aug. 16. Send an email to president@mountolivechamber.com if you have items to donate and they will pick them up from your business.
Thursday, Aug.17 (Updated)
The Duplin County Board of Elections will meet Thursday, Aug.17 at noon at 160 Mallard Street in Kenansville.
Thursday, Aug. 19
DCHD is hosting a back-to-school vaccine event on Aug. 19. Make sure your children are up to date with their vaccines for school. Children getting vaccinated will receive a free backpack with school supplies and hygene products, while supplies last. To learn more about school entry vaccines visit immunize.nc.gov/schools/k-12.htm
Friday, Aug. 20
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Highway 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Job Fair for correctional facilities Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Duplin County located at 192 Magnolia Extension, Kenansville. For more information, call 919-733-2126.
Ongoing
Duplin County students can pick up free breakfast and lunch at the Greenevers Town Hall located on 314 E Charity Rd.
Friday, Sept. 3
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Mount Zion Church’s 2021 Fall Flea Market and Bake sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sept. 11 from 7 a.m. to noon. The Flea Market will also be open Thursdays and Fridays, Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10 from 3-6 p.m. The Church is located at 367 Cedar Fork Road, Beulaville. For more information, call 910-324-1905.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, In the Fellowship Hall located at 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. Join together to help save lives. The next blood drive will be on Nov. 2. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and download the Blood Donor App.
Monday, Sept. 13
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Duplin County Republican Party monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., at 116 W. Bay St., in Warsaw.
Friday, Sept. 17
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Saturday, Sept. 18
The Blue, Brew & ‘Que will take place at the Duplin Events Center on Sept. 18 and will feature bluegrass music, local craft beer and mouth-watering barbeque. For more information and tickets, visit the www.bluebrewandque.com or for vendor information, call 910-275-0008.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
The Duplin County Republican Party will have its annual fundraiser ‘Red, Wine & Sparkle’ on Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. at The Bistro at Duplin Winery. The event will feature a silent auction, pre-dinner wine sampler, live music by local singer/songwriter John Jones. The event keynote speaker is Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley as the featured speaker. To purchase tickets, visit www.tinyurl.com/twnz38.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Duplin County Services for the Aged is hosting a Senior Health Fair Extravaganza on Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lois Britt Building, located at 165 Agriculture Drive, in Kenansville. A bagged lunch available for take-out starting at noon and a limited supply of essential groceries and fresh produce will be available for seniors (must be present). COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines, blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings will be available. Registration is preferred; however, walk-ins are welcome. To register, call 910-296-2140. Seniors that require transportation assistance, must call the senior center to confirm ride. Deadline for registration is Sept. 17.
Are you a local artisan? Do you have beautiful crafts to share with the community? The Gov. Charles B. Aycock State Historic Site is accepting applications for craft vendors to participate in its annual “Rakin’ in the Fun Festival” on Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature musical groups, a kids’ area with an inflatable slide and games, food trucks and living history demonstrations. There is a $10 vendor fee for participating in the event. For information, please call 919-242-5581 or email aycock@ncdcr.gov.