Friday, June 4
Free community meal
The Kingdom Culture Church community outreach is offering a free community meal from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 11 Kinston Highway in Richlands in their Overflow Café. Free community meals are provided on the first and third Fridays of the month. To learn more, visit https://kccrichlands.org/overflow-cafe.
Saturday, June 5
Herring Scholarships- Applications for the Herring Scholarships are due June 5, with the review process beginning immediately after. Applications can be obtained from the high school guidance counselors’ office or at the University of Mount Olive.
The Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, located at 141 Lyman Rd. will have Bible School on Saturday, June 5 beginning at 9 a.m. We invite Children of All Ages to attend. For more information, please call the Church at 910-298-3520.
Monday, June 7
Soil and Water Board Meetings, 6:30 p.m. at 165 Agriculture Drive, Suite B. Kenansville. Room 208. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Monday, June 14
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, June 15
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Through June 21
Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Trials
The USDA is seeking proposals through June 21 for Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials.
Ongoing
Patrons are invited to harvest free fresh herbs in the kitchen garden at the Cowan Museum of History and Science, located at 411 S. Main St., (between the tennis courts and Liberty Hall) in Kenansville. Bring scissors to harvest some sprigs of rosemary or ask us to help you harvest some. Gently take a few sprigs, leaving some for others. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gardens are open to the public 24/7. There is no admission fee.
July 12-16
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum’s Annual AgCamp will be in person once again this year from July 12 to 16, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. each day. They are so excited to have our campers back on-site this year and they have lots of fun activities planned including daily reading, crafting, and art classes plus exciting guests and field trips to Historic Oak View County Park and Sylvan Heights Bird Park. For questions contact visitorservices@tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org.