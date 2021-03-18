Tuesday, March 23
Wallace Rotary Club, noon, Mad Boar Restaurant, 111 River Village Place, Wallace.
Duplin County Republican Party, Meal at 6:30 p.m., monthly meeting at 7 p.m., N.C. 24 Bus./50, Kenansville.
Free Soup Kitchen, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Magnolia United Methodist Church, 407 West Main St., Magnolia. Presented by churches in Magnolia. Food and fellowship with people in area. 910-260-6009.
Wednesday, March 24
Free Soup Kitchen, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Magnolia United Methodist Church, 407 West Main St., Magnolia. Presented by churches in Magnolia. Food and fellowship with people in area. 910-260-6009.
Thursday, March 25
Duplin Rotary, 1 p.m., Country Squire, 748 State Road N.C. 24, Warsaw.
Beulaville American Legion Post 511, 7:30 p.m., Woodman of the World building, N.C. 41 W., Beulaville.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department is having a barbecue dinner fundraiser on April 24 from 11 a.m. until the plates have been sold. The drive-through only event is at the Greenevers Community Center on Clinic Circle Drive.
For information, call, 910-289-4880
Friday, March 25
Duplin County Veterans Memorial Museum, 1 — 4 p.m., 119 East Hill St., Warsaw.
Saturday, April 10
Special Needs Baseball of Duplin County will start its season on April 10 and play games every Saturday morning through May 15. Games will be played at Wallace’s Clement Street Park. The group is asking for bag lunche donations for players.
For information, call 252-560-6020.
Saturday, April 17
The Duplin County Solid Waste Department will offer free disposal at its landfill/transfer station from 8 a.m. to noon. It is located at 325 Landfill Road, Rose Hill.
Items that can be include: trash, household furniture and mattresses, tires, appliances, metal, electronics, yard debris, and any recycle products such as aluminum cans, plastic and cardboard.
For information, call 910-289-3091.
Anyone or any group interested in roadside cleanup can call Dean Butts at the NCDOT office in Kenansville at 910-296-8703.
Friday, April 23/ Friday, April 30
The Duplin County Public Schools will have curbside registration for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 23 and April 30 at all elementary schools.
Proof of residence (utility bill, landline phone, rental agreement, etc.)
Duplin Early College will accept applications from eighth-grade students for its Early College High School Academy. Student interviews for admission will begin in March.
Students in the academy cane earn a high school diploma, associate degree, career certifications and up to two years of college credit. There are no tuiotion fees. Early College classes are at James Sprunt Community College.
For information, call Principal Tanya V. Smith at 910-296-1136.