Saturday, May 29
Free COVID-19 testing, Free vaccinations, and Free Food Boxes will be available at the Pearsall Chapel United Holy Church at 191 Summerlin Crossroads in Kenansville. From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information call Jeraline Merritt at 910-285-6000.
Ongoing through May
Duplin Beekeepers, 6:30 p.m., Business meeting, and potluck dinner. 7 p.m. Beekeepers education training. Lois G. Britt Agricultural Service Center, 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville. 910-296-7414.
Duplin County Veterans Memorial Museum, 1-4 p.m., 119 East Hill St., Warsaw.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 98, 7 p.m., American Legion Post, 421 Center St., Warsaw.
Throughout May, the Duplin County Animal Services will be hosting their Rabies Clinic at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville. Get your pets vaccinated for $5. No appointment is necessary.
Friday, June 4
Free community meal
The Kingdom Culture Church community outreach is offering a free community meal from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 11 Kinston Highway in Richlands in their Overflow Café. Free community meals are provided on the first and third Fridays of the month. To learn more, visit https://kccrichlands.org/overflow-cafe.
Saturday, June 5
Herring Scholarships- Applications for the Herring Scholarships are due by June 5, with the review process beginning immediately after. Applications can be obtained from the high school guidance counselors’ office or at the University of Mount Olive.
Monday, June 7
Soil and Water Board Meetings, 6:30 p.m. at 165 Agriculture Drive, Suite B. Kenansville. Room 208. This meeting takes place on the first Monday of each month.
Monday, June 14
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, June 15
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Through June 21
Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Trials
The USDA is seeking proposals through June 21 for Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials.
Ongoing
Patrons are invited to harvest free fresh herbs in the kitchen garden at the Cowan Museum of History and Science, located at 411 S. Main St., (between the tennis courts and Liberty Hall) in Kenansville. Bring scissors to harvest some sprigs of rosemary or ask us to help you harvest some. Please gently take a few sprigs while leaving some for others. The museum is open 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the gardens are open to the public 24/7. There is no admission fee.