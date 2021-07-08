Thursday, July 8
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Registration Drop-In
Happening on JSCC campus in the Strickland Student Center Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students can complete admissions, financial aid, course registration, obtain a student ID and parking sticker. Fall classes begin Aug. 18.
Monday, July 12
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum’s annual AgCamp will be in person once again this year from July 12 to 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The Tobacco Farm Life Museum is excited to have campers back on-site this year and have lots of fun activities planned including daily reading, crafting, and art classes plus exciting guests and field trips to Historic Oak View County Park and Sylvan Heights Bird Park. For questions contact visitorservices@tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org.
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, July 13
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Master Blend Farms will host 8 Fundamental Business Principals For Small Business Success class at the James Sprunt Community College Small Business Center, located on the West Park Business and Technology Center. July 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information call 910-659-6000 or e-mail tbraswell@jamessprunt.edu.
Thursday, July 15
One-Stop Admissions Day is July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Strickland Student Center. Complete the entire enrollment process in just one-stop! Complete admissions, financial aid, course registration, obtain a student ID and parking sticker. Students should contact Wanda Edwards at (910) 275-6364 with any questions. Fall classes begin Aug. 18.
Friday, July 16
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Monday, July 19
The Snow Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church invites kids and adults of all ages to Vacation Bible School, “Rocky Railway” July 19 through 22. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. with opening session at 6:15 p.m. Interested participants may register online at https://vbspro.events. The Snow Hill Church is located at 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive.
Friday, Aug. 6
Monday, Aug. 9
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, In the Fellowship Hall located at 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. Join together to help save lives. The next blood drive will be on Nov. 2. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and download the Blood Donor App.
